Round 1-2 NFL Mock Draft Saquon Barkley Browns, Redskins pick WR

By
Matt Burke
 Published : April 22, 2018
NFL Mock Draft Saquon Barkley Browns Redskins
Saquon Barkley Getty Images
Dozens of recent NFL rumors have the Cleveland Browns taking a quarterback with the top pick overall in the 2018 NFL Draft but it still makes a world of sense for the Browns – if they don’t trade – to have their cake and eat it too. Positioned at No. 1 and No. 4, the Browns can take Penn State running back Saquon Barkley – the undisputed top overall offensive talent in the draft – No. 1 and still get their hands on an elite quarterback.
 
The recent reports suggesting that Roc Nation wants Barkley to steer clear of the Browns don’t appear to be entirely true.
 
“As Saquon’s agent I can say on behalf of our entire team that we would be thrilled for Saquon to go to whichever team drafts him,” Agent Kim Miale told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “We know he will be a resounding success for any team fortunate enough to select him.”
 
When asked by Cabot if Barkley was ready to “pull an Eli Manning,” Miale said, “No.”
 
Browns general manager John Dorsey also told Cleveland.com that Barkley was still on the table.
 
“Absolutely [Barkley is],” Dorsey said. “Why [wouldn’t he be?] The guy’s a really good football player. You can’t have enough good football players.”
 
Looking deeper at our latest mock, we have the Redskins taking wide receiver Courtland Sutton with the No. 13 pick. Sutton, Maryland’s DJ Moore, and Alabama’s Calvin Ridley are all expected to go in the first round of the draft.
 
Here is a Round 1-2 draft.
 
1. Cleveland Browns: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
 
2. New York Giants: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State
 
3. New York Jets: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
 
4. Cleveland Browns: Sam Darnold, QB, USC
 
5. Denver Broncos: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
 
6. Indianapolis Colts: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame
 
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Derwin James, S, Florida State
 
8. Chicago Bears: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
 
9. San Francisco 49ers: Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama
 
10. Oakland Raiders: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
 
11. Miami Dolphins: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
 
12. Buffalo Bills: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
 
13. Washington Redskins: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
 
14. Green Bay Packers: Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa
 
15. Arizona Cardinals: Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
 
16. Baltimore Ravens: DJ Moore, WR, Maryland
 
17. Los Angeles Chargers: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
 
18. Seattle Seahawks: Vita Vea, NT, Washington
 
19. Dallas Cowboys: Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State
 
20. Detroit Lions: Billy Price, G, Ohio State
 
21. Cincinnati Bengals: James Daniels, C, Iowa
 
22. Buffalo Bills: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
 
23. New England Patriots: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
 
24. Carolina Panthers: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA
 
25. Tennessee Titans: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
 
26. Atlanta Falcons: Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas San Antonio
 
27. New Orleans Saints: Lorenzo Carter, DE, Georgia
 
28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Donte Jackson, CB, LSU
 
29. Jacksonville Jaguars: Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
 
30. Minnesota Vikings: Will Hernandez, G, UTEP
 
31. New England Patriots: Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia
 
32. Philadelphia Eagles: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
 
33. Cleveland Browns: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
 
34. New York Giants: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
 
35. Cleveland Browns: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DE, Oklahoma
 
36. Indianapolis Colts: Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
 
37. Indianapolis Colts: Wyatt Teller, G, Virginia Tech
 
38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ronald Jones, RB, USC
 
39. Chicago Bears: Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa
 
40. Denver Broncos: Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State
 
41. Oakland Raiders: Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford
 
42. Miami Dolphins; Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida 
 
43. New England Patriots: Maurice Hurst, DE, Michigan
 
44. Washington Redskins: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
 
45. Green Bay Packers: Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia
 
46. Cincinnati Bengals: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama
 
47. Arizona Cardinals: DJ Chark, WR, LSU
 
48. Los Angeles Chargers: Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State
 
49. Indianapolis Colts: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
 
50. Dallas Cowboys: Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis
 
51. Detroit Lions: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State
 
52. Baltimore Ravens: Arden Key, DE, LSU
 
53. Buffalo Bills: Nathan Shepherd, DT, Fort Hays State
 
54. Kansas City Chiefs: Dorance Armstrong, DE, Kansas
 
55. Carolina Panthers: Jessie Bates, S, Wake Forest
 
56. Buffalo Bills: Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn
 
57. Tennessee Titans: Austin Corbett, G, Nevada
 
58. Atlanta Falcons: Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon
 
59. San Francisco 49ers: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M
 
60. Pittsburgh Steelers: Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame
 
61. Jacksonville Jaguars: Braden Smith, G, Auburn
 
62. Minnesota Vikings: Justin Jones, DT, NC State
 
63. New England Patriots: Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond
 
64. Cleveland Browns: Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State

 
 
