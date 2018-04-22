Round 1-2 NFL Mock Draft Saquon Barkley Browns, Redskins pick WR

Dozens of recent NFL rumors have the Cleveland Browns taking a quarterback with the top pick overall in the 2018 NFL Draft but it still makes a world of sense for the Browns – if they don’t trade – to have their cake and eat it too. Positioned at No. 1 and No. 4, the Browns can take Penn State running back Saquon Barkley – the undisputed top overall offensive talent in the draft – No. 1 and still get their hands on an elite quarterback.

The recent reports suggesting that Roc Nation wants Barkley to steer clear of the Browns don’t appear to be entirely true.

“As Saquon’s agent I can say on behalf of our entire team that we would be thrilled for Saquon to go to whichever team drafts him,” Agent Kim Miale told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “We know he will be a resounding success for any team fortunate enough to select him.”

When asked by Cabot if Barkley was ready to “pull an Eli Manning,” Miale said, “No.”

Browns general manager John Dorsey also told Cleveland.com that Barkley was still on the table.

“Absolutely [Barkley is],” Dorsey said. “Why [wouldn’t he be?] The guy’s a really good football player. You can’t have enough good football players.”

Looking deeper at our latest mock, we have the Redskins taking wide receiver Courtland Sutton with the No. 13 pick. Sutton, Maryland’s DJ Moore, and Alabama’s Calvin Ridley are all expected to go in the first round of the draft.

Here is a Round 1-2 draft.

1. Cleveland Browns: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

2. New York Giants: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

3. New York Jets: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

4. Cleveland Browns: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

5. Denver Broncos: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

6. Indianapolis Colts: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Derwin James, S, Florida State

8. Chicago Bears: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

9. San Francisco 49ers: Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama

10. Oakland Raiders: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

11. Miami Dolphins: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

12. Buffalo Bills: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

13. Washington Redskins: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

14. Green Bay Packers: Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa

15. Arizona Cardinals: Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

16. Baltimore Ravens: DJ Moore, WR, Maryland

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

18. Seattle Seahawks: Vita Vea, NT, Washington

19. Dallas Cowboys: Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

20. Detroit Lions: Billy Price, G, Ohio State

21. Cincinnati Bengals: James Daniels, C, Iowa

22. Buffalo Bills: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

23. New England Patriots: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

24. Carolina Panthers: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

25. Tennessee Titans: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College

26. Atlanta Falcons: Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas San Antonio

27. New Orleans Saints: Lorenzo Carter, DE, Georgia

28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Donte Jackson, CB, LSU

29. Jacksonville Jaguars: Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

30. Minnesota Vikings: Will Hernandez, G, UTEP

31. New England Patriots: Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

33. Cleveland Browns: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

34. New York Giants: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

35. Cleveland Browns: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DE, Oklahoma

36. Indianapolis Colts: Sony Michel, RB, Georgia

37. Indianapolis Colts: Wyatt Teller, G, Virginia Tech

38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ronald Jones, RB, USC

39. Chicago Bears: Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa

40. Denver Broncos: Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

41. Oakland Raiders: Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford

42. Miami Dolphins; Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida

43. New England Patriots: Maurice Hurst, DE, Michigan

44. Washington Redskins: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

45. Green Bay Packers: Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

46. Cincinnati Bengals: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

47. Arizona Cardinals: DJ Chark, WR, LSU

48. Los Angeles Chargers: Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

49. Indianapolis Colts: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

50. Dallas Cowboys: Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis

51. Detroit Lions: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

52. Baltimore Ravens: Arden Key, DE, LSU

53. Buffalo Bills: Nathan Shepherd, DT, Fort Hays State

54. Kansas City Chiefs: Dorance Armstrong, DE, Kansas

55. Carolina Panthers: Jessie Bates, S, Wake Forest

56. Buffalo Bills: Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn

57. Tennessee Titans: Austin Corbett, G, Nevada

58. Atlanta Falcons: Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon

59. San Francisco 49ers: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

60. Pittsburgh Steelers: Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame

61. Jacksonville Jaguars: Braden Smith, G, Auburn

62. Minnesota Vikings: Justin Jones, DT, NC State

63. New England Patriots: Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond