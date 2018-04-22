Round 1-2 NFL Mock Draft Saquon Barkley Browns, Redskins pick WR

Dozens of recent NFL rumors have the Cleveland Browns taking a quarterback with the top pick overall in the 2018 NFL Draft but it still makes a world of sense for the Browns – if they don’t trade – to have their cake and eat it too. Positioned at No. 1 and No. 4, the Browns can take Penn State running back Saquon Barkley – the undisputed top overall offensive talent in the draft – No. 1 and still get their hands on an elite quarterback.
The recent reports suggesting that Roc Nation wants Barkley to steer clear of the Browns don’t appear to be entirely true.
“As Saquon’s agent I can say on behalf of our entire team that we would be thrilled for Saquon to go to whichever team drafts him,” Agent Kim Miale told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “We know he will be a resounding success for any team fortunate enough to select him.”
When asked by Cabot if Barkley was ready to “pull an Eli Manning,” Miale said, “No.”
Browns general manager John Dorsey also told Cleveland.com that Barkley was still on the table.
“Absolutely [Barkley is],” Dorsey said. “Why [wouldn’t he be?] The guy’s a really good football player. You can’t have enough good football players.”
Looking deeper at our latest mock, we have the Redskins taking wide receiver Courtland Sutton with the No. 13 pick. Sutton, Maryland’s DJ Moore, and Alabama’s Calvin Ridley are all expected to go in the first round of the draft.
Here is a Round 1-2 draft.
1. Cleveland Browns: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
2. New York Giants: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State
3. New York Jets: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
4. Cleveland Browns: Sam Darnold, QB, USC
5. Denver Broncos: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
6. Indianapolis Colts: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Derwin James, S, Florida State
8. Chicago Bears: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
9. San Francisco 49ers: Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama
10. Oakland Raiders: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
11. Miami Dolphins: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
12. Buffalo Bills: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
13. Washington Redskins: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
14. Green Bay Packers: Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa
15. Arizona Cardinals: Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
16. Baltimore Ravens: DJ Moore, WR, Maryland
17. Los Angeles Chargers: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
18. Seattle Seahawks: Vita Vea, NT, Washington
19. Dallas Cowboys: Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State
20. Detroit Lions: Billy Price, G, Ohio State
21. Cincinnati Bengals: James Daniels, C, Iowa
22. Buffalo Bills: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
23. New England Patriots: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
24. Carolina Panthers: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA
25. Tennessee Titans: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
26. Atlanta Falcons: Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas San Antonio
27. New Orleans Saints: Lorenzo Carter, DE, Georgia
28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Donte Jackson, CB, LSU
29. Jacksonville Jaguars: Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
30. Minnesota Vikings: Will Hernandez, G, UTEP
31. New England Patriots: Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia
32. Philadelphia Eagles: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
33. Cleveland Browns: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
34. New York Giants: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
35. Cleveland Browns: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DE, Oklahoma
36. Indianapolis Colts: Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
37. Indianapolis Colts: Wyatt Teller, G, Virginia Tech
38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ronald Jones, RB, USC
39. Chicago Bears: Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa
40. Denver Broncos: Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State
41. Oakland Raiders: Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford
42. Miami Dolphins; Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida
43. New England Patriots: Maurice Hurst, DE, Michigan
44. Washington Redskins: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
45. Green Bay Packers: Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia
46. Cincinnati Bengals: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama
47. Arizona Cardinals: DJ Chark, WR, LSU
48. Los Angeles Chargers: Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State
49. Indianapolis Colts: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
50. Dallas Cowboys: Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis
51. Detroit Lions: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State
52. Baltimore Ravens: Arden Key, DE, LSU
53. Buffalo Bills: Nathan Shepherd, DT, Fort Hays State
54. Kansas City Chiefs: Dorance Armstrong, DE, Kansas
55. Carolina Panthers: Jessie Bates, S, Wake Forest
56. Buffalo Bills: Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn
57. Tennessee Titans: Austin Corbett, G, Nevada
58. Atlanta Falcons: Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon
59. San Francisco 49ers: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M
60. Pittsburgh Steelers: Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame
61. Jacksonville Jaguars: Braden Smith, G, Auburn
62. Minnesota Vikings: Justin Jones, DT, NC State
63. New England Patriots: Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond
64. Cleveland Browns: Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State