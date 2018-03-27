Round 3 NFL Mock Draft Patriots go QB Packers WR Steelers CB

Last week in our 2018 NFL Mock Draft we took a look at the first and second round, but now we’re taking a deep dive into the third round – with rounds four through seven to follow. The third round of the 2018 NFL Draft will be extra long with several compensatory picks having to be made. This third round could get mighty interesting in a hurry with several names falling. We don’t have him here (we had him in the second round), but LSU’s Arden Key could very well fall to the third. Ditto for Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph, who is snagged by a team in this third round mock.

On to the mock.

65. Buffalo Bills: Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa

66. New York Giants: Braden Smith, G, Auburn

67. Indianapolis Colts: Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State

68. Houston Texans: Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida

69. New York Giants: Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame

70. San Francisco 49ers: Jordan Whitehead, S, Pittsburgh

71. Denver Broncos: Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn

72. New York Jets: Josh Sweat, DE, Florida State

73. Miami Dolphins: Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State

74. San Francisco 49ers: Dalton Shultz, TE, Stanford

75. Oakland Raiders: Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon

76. Green Bay Packers: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

77. Cincinnati Bengals: Simmie Cobbs, WR, Indiana

78. Kansas City Chiefs: Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State

79. Arizona Cardinals: MJ Stewart, CB, North Carolina

80. Houston Texans: Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State

81. Dallas Cowboys: Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

82. Detroit Lions: Geron Christian, OT, Louisville

83. Baltimore Ravens: Austin Corbett, C, Nevada

84. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Jones, DT, NC State

85. Carolina Panthers: Tony Brown, CB, Alabama

86. Kansas City Chiefs: Brandon Parker, OT, North Carolina A&T

87. Los Angeles Rams: Deon Cain, WR, Clemson

88. Carolina Panthers: Lorenzo Carter, DE, Georgia

89. Tennessee Titans: Tim Settle, NT, Virginia

90. Atlanta Falcons: Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State

91. New Orleans Saints: Ogbonnia Oronkwo, DE, Oklahoma

92. Pittsburgh Steelers: Nick Nelson, CB, Wisconsin

93. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trey Quinn, WR, SMU

94. Minnesota Vikings: Rasheem Green, DE, USC

95. New England Patriots: Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

96. Buffalo Bills: Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State

97. Arizona Cardinals: Brian O’Neill, OT, Pittsburgh

98. Houston Texans: Uchenna Nwosu, DE, USC

99. Denver Broncos: Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest

100. Cincinnati Bengals: Da’Shawn Hand, DE, Alabama