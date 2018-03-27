Round 3 NFL Mock Draft Patriots go QB Packers WR Steelers CB

Last week in our 2018 NFL Mock Draft we took a look at the first and second round, but now we’re taking a deep dive into the third round – with rounds four through seven to follow. The third round of the 2018 NFL Draft will be extra long with several compensatory picks having to be made. This third round could get mighty interesting in a hurry with several names falling. We don’t have him here (we had him in the second round), but LSU’s Arden Key could very well fall to the third. Ditto for Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph, who is snagged by a team in this third round mock.
On to the mock.
65. Buffalo Bills: Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa
66. New York Giants: Braden Smith, G, Auburn
67. Indianapolis Colts: Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State
68. Houston Texans: Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida
69. New York Giants: Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame
70. San Francisco 49ers: Jordan Whitehead, S, Pittsburgh
71. Denver Broncos: Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn
72. New York Jets: Josh Sweat, DE, Florida State
73. Miami Dolphins: Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State
74. San Francisco 49ers: Dalton Shultz, TE, Stanford
75. Oakland Raiders: Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon
76. Green Bay Packers: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M
77. Cincinnati Bengals: Simmie Cobbs, WR, Indiana
78. Kansas City Chiefs: Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State
79. Arizona Cardinals: MJ Stewart, CB, North Carolina
80. Houston Texans: Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State
81. Dallas Cowboys: Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma
82. Detroit Lions: Geron Christian, OT, Louisville
83. Baltimore Ravens: Austin Corbett, C, Nevada
84. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Jones, DT, NC State
85. Carolina Panthers: Tony Brown, CB, Alabama
86. Kansas City Chiefs: Brandon Parker, OT, North Carolina A&T
87. Los Angeles Rams: Deon Cain, WR, Clemson
88. Carolina Panthers: Lorenzo Carter, DE, Georgia
89. Tennessee Titans: Tim Settle, NT, Virginia
90. Atlanta Falcons: Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State
91. New Orleans Saints: Ogbonnia Oronkwo, DE, Oklahoma
92. Pittsburgh Steelers: Nick Nelson, CB, Wisconsin
93. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trey Quinn, WR, SMU
94. Minnesota Vikings: Rasheem Green, DE, USC
95. New England Patriots: Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State
96. Buffalo Bills: Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State
97. Arizona Cardinals: Brian O’Neill, OT, Pittsburgh
98. Houston Texans: Uchenna Nwosu, DE, USC
99. Denver Broncos: Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest
100. Cincinnati Bengals: Da’Shawn Hand, DE, Alabama