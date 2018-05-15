Rumors NBA Mock Draft: Mavericks Bulls to surprise

At this point in the NBA Draft cycle, it looks like Arizona center DeAndre Ayton and Slovenia guard Luka Doncic are the only true threats to be picked number one overall this coming June. After those two, there is a group of Michael Porter, Jaren Jackson, Marvin Bagley, Mohamed Bamba and Trae Young who could all be picked anywhere from 3-5.
Make no mistake, this draft runs deep – as we could see a 1998-like scenario play out in which the top two players are picked late in the lottery. Twenty years ago, the Mavericks picked Dirk Nowitzki in the nine spot and the Boston Celtics tabbed Paul Pierce with the number 10 pick.
Here is our latest mock, which goes the full two rounds.
1. Phoenix Suns: DeAndre Ayton, C, Arizona
2. Memphis Grizzlies: Luka Doncic, SG, Slovenia
3. Dallas Mavericks: Jaren Jackson Jr., PF, Michigan State
4. Atlanta Hawks: Michael Porter, SF, Missouri
5. Orlando Magic: Marvin Bagley, PF, Duke
6. Chicago Bulls: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas
7. Sacramento Kings: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma
8. Cleveland Cavaliers: Wendell Carter, PF, Duke
9. New York Knicks: Mikal Bridges, SF, Villanova
10. Philadelphia 76ers: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State
11. Charlotte Hornets: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky
12. Los Angeles Clippers: Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama
13. Los Angeles Clippers: Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami
14. Denver Nuggets: Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M
15. Washington Wizards: Kevin Knox, SF, Kentucky
16. Phoenix Suns: Anfernee Simons, SG, Undecided
17. Milwaukee Bucks: Troy Brown, SG, Oregon
18. San Antonio Spurs: Mitchell Robinson, C, USA
19. Atlanta Hawks: Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Villanova
20. Minnesota Timberwolves: Tony Carr, PG, Penn State
21. Utah Jazz: Jonttay Porter, PF, Missouri
22. Chicago Bulls: Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA
23. Indiana Pacers: Zhaire Smith, SG, Texas Tech
24. Portland Trail Blazers: Brandon McCoy, C, UNLV
25. Los Angeles Lakers: Omari Spellman, PF, Villanova
26. Philadelphia 76ers: Trevon Duval, PG, Duke
27. Boston Celtics: Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton
28. Golden State Warriors: Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova
29. Brooklyn Nets: Gary Trent Jr, SG, Duke
30. Atlanta Hawks: Caleb Martin, SG, Nevada
31. Phoenix Suns: Grayson Allen, SG, Duke
32. Memphis Grizzlies: Jerome Robinson, SG, Boston College
33. Atlanta Hawks: Bruce Brown, SG, Miami
34. Dallas Mavericks: Dzanan Musa, SF, Bosnia
35. Orlando Magic: Shake Milton, PG, SMU
36. Sacramento Kings: De’Anthony Melton, SG, USC
37. New York Knicks: Kenrich Williams, SF, TCU
38. Philadelphia 76ers: Chandler Hutchison, SG, Boise State
39. Philadelphia 76ers: Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech
40. Brooklyn Nets: Landry Shamet, PG, Wichita State
41. Orlando Magic: Jevon Carter, PG, West Virginia
42. Detroit Pistons: Keita Bates-Diop, SF, Ohio State
43. Denver Nuggets: Moritz Wagner, PF, Michigan
44. Washington Wizards: Elie Okobo, PG, France
45. Brooklyn Nets: Goga Bitadze, C, Republic of Georgia
46. Houston Rockets: Justin Jackson, SF, Maryland
47. Los Angeles Lakers: Malik Newman, SG, Kansas
48. Minnesota Timberwolves: Devonte Graham, PG, Kansas
49. San Antonio Spurs: Rawle Alkins, SG, Arizona
50. Indiana Pacers: Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky
51. New Orleans Pelicans: Austin Wiley, C, Auburn
52. Utah Jazz: Yante Maten, PF, Georgia
53. Oklahoma City Thunder: Melvin Frazier, SG, Tulane
54. Dallas Mavericks: Alize Johnson, PF, Missouri State
55. Charlotte Hornets: Cody Martin, SG, Nevada
56. Philadelphia 76ers: Kevin Hervey, SF, Texas Arlington
57. Oklahoma City Thunder: George King, SF, Colorado
58. Denver Nuggets: Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, SG, Kansas
59. Phoenix Suns: Jacob Evans, SF, Cincinnati
60. Philadelphia 76ers: Chimezie Metu, PF, USC