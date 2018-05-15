Home
 
Rumors NBA Mock Draft: Mavericks Bulls to surprise

There is a two man race for the top spot in the draft
By
Matt Burke
 Published : May 15, 2018
Rumors, NBA Mock Draft
Jaren Jackson is a sure-fire NBA Draft Lottery pick. Getty Images
At this point in the NBA Draft cycle, it looks like Arizona center DeAndre Ayton and Slovenia guard Luka Doncic are the only true threats to be picked number one overall this coming June. After those two, there is a group of Michael Porter, Jaren Jackson, Marvin Bagley, Mohamed Bamba and Trae Young who could all be picked anywhere from 3-5.
 
Make no mistake, this draft runs deep – as we could see a 1998-like scenario play out in which the top two players are picked late in the lottery. Twenty years ago, the Mavericks picked Dirk Nowitzki in the nine spot and the Boston Celtics tabbed Paul Pierce with the number 10 pick.
 
Here is our latest mock, which goes the full two rounds.
 
1. Phoenix Suns: DeAndre Ayton, C, Arizona
 
2. Memphis Grizzlies: Luka Doncic, SG, Slovenia
 
3. Dallas Mavericks: Jaren Jackson Jr., PF, Michigan State
 
4. Atlanta Hawks: Michael Porter, SF, Missouri
 
5. Orlando Magic: Marvin Bagley, PF, Duke
 
6. Chicago Bulls: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas
 
7. Sacramento Kings: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma
 
8. Cleveland Cavaliers: Wendell Carter, PF, Duke
 
9. New York Knicks: Mikal Bridges, SF, Villanova
 
10. Philadelphia 76ers: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State
 
11. Charlotte Hornets: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky
 
12. Los Angeles Clippers: Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama
 
13. Los Angeles Clippers: Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami
 
14. Denver Nuggets: Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M
 
15. Washington Wizards: Kevin Knox, SF, Kentucky
 
16. Phoenix Suns: Anfernee Simons, SG, Undecided
 
17. Milwaukee Bucks: Troy Brown, SG, Oregon
 
18. San Antonio Spurs: Mitchell Robinson, C, USA
 
19. Atlanta Hawks: Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Villanova
 
20. Minnesota Timberwolves: Tony Carr, PG, Penn State
 
21. Utah Jazz: Jonttay Porter, PF, Missouri
 
22. Chicago Bulls: Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA
 
23. Indiana Pacers: Zhaire Smith, SG, Texas Tech
 
24. Portland Trail Blazers: Brandon McCoy, C, UNLV
 
25. Los Angeles Lakers: Omari Spellman, PF, Villanova
 
26. Philadelphia 76ers: Trevon Duval, PG, Duke
 
27. Boston Celtics: Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton
 
28. Golden State Warriors: Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova
 
29. Brooklyn Nets: Gary Trent Jr, SG, Duke
 
30. Atlanta Hawks: Caleb Martin, SG, Nevada
 
31. Phoenix Suns: Grayson Allen, SG, Duke
 
32. Memphis Grizzlies: Jerome Robinson, SG, Boston College
 
33. Atlanta Hawks: Bruce Brown, SG, Miami
 
34. Dallas Mavericks: Dzanan Musa, SF, Bosnia
 
35. Orlando Magic: Shake Milton, PG, SMU
 
36. Sacramento Kings: De’Anthony Melton, SG, USC
 
37. New York Knicks: Kenrich Williams, SF, TCU
 
38. Philadelphia 76ers: Chandler Hutchison, SG, Boise State
 
39. Philadelphia 76ers: Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech
 
40. Brooklyn Nets: Landry Shamet, PG, Wichita State
 
41. Orlando Magic: Jevon Carter, PG, West Virginia
 
42. Detroit Pistons: Keita Bates-Diop, SF, Ohio State
 
43. Denver Nuggets: Moritz Wagner, PF, Michigan
 
44. Washington Wizards: Elie Okobo, PG, France
 
45. Brooklyn Nets: Goga Bitadze, C, Republic of Georgia
 
46. Houston Rockets: Justin Jackson, SF, Maryland
 
47. Los Angeles Lakers: Malik Newman, SG, Kansas
 
48. Minnesota Timberwolves: Devonte Graham, PG, Kansas
 
49. San Antonio Spurs: Rawle Alkins, SG, Arizona
 
50. Indiana Pacers: Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky
 
51. New Orleans Pelicans: Austin Wiley, C, Auburn
 
52. Utah Jazz: Yante Maten, PF, Georgia
 
53. Oklahoma City Thunder: Melvin Frazier, SG, Tulane
 
54. Dallas Mavericks: Alize Johnson, PF, Missouri State
 
55. Charlotte Hornets: Cody Martin, SG, Nevada
 
56. Philadelphia 76ers: Kevin Hervey, SF, Texas Arlington
 
57. Oklahoma City Thunder: George King, SF, Colorado
 
58. Denver Nuggets: Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, SG, Kansas
 
59. Phoenix Suns: Jacob Evans, SF, Cincinnati
 
60. Philadelphia 76ers: Chimezie Metu, PF, USC
 
 

 
