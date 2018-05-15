Rumors NBA Mock Draft: Mavericks Bulls to surprise

There is a two man race for the top spot in the draft

At this point in the NBA Draft cycle, it looks like Arizona center DeAndre Ayton and Slovenia guard Luka Doncic are the only true threats to be picked number one overall this coming June. After those two, there is a group of Michael Porter, Jaren Jackson, Marvin Bagley, Mohamed Bamba and Trae Young who could all be picked anywhere from 3-5.

Make no mistake, this draft runs deep – as we could see a 1998-like scenario play out in which the top two players are picked late in the lottery. Twenty years ago, the Mavericks picked Dirk Nowitzki in the nine spot and the Boston Celtics tabbed Paul Pierce with the number 10 pick.

Here is our latest mock, which goes the full two rounds.

1. Phoenix Suns: DeAndre Ayton, C, Arizona

2. Memphis Grizzlies: Luka Doncic, SG, Slovenia

3. Dallas Mavericks: Jaren Jackson Jr., PF, Michigan State

4. Atlanta Hawks: Michael Porter, SF, Missouri

5. Orlando Magic: Marvin Bagley, PF, Duke

6. Chicago Bulls: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas

7. Sacramento Kings: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma

8. Cleveland Cavaliers: Wendell Carter, PF, Duke

9. New York Knicks: Mikal Bridges, SF, Villanova

10. Philadelphia 76ers: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State

11. Charlotte Hornets: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky

12. Los Angeles Clippers: Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama

13. Los Angeles Clippers: Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami

14. Denver Nuggets: Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M

15. Washington Wizards: Kevin Knox, SF, Kentucky

16. Phoenix Suns: Anfernee Simons, SG, Undecided

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Troy Brown, SG, Oregon

18. San Antonio Spurs: Mitchell Robinson, C, USA

19. Atlanta Hawks: Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Villanova

20. Minnesota Timberwolves: Tony Carr, PG, Penn State

21. Utah Jazz: Jonttay Porter, PF, Missouri

22. Chicago Bulls: Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA

23. Indiana Pacers: Zhaire Smith, SG, Texas Tech

24. Portland Trail Blazers: Brandon McCoy, C, UNLV

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Omari Spellman, PF, Villanova

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Trevon Duval, PG, Duke

27. Boston Celtics: Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton

28. Golden State Warriors: Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova

29. Brooklyn Nets: Gary Trent Jr, SG, Duke

30. Atlanta Hawks: Caleb Martin, SG, Nevada

31. Phoenix Suns: Grayson Allen, SG, Duke

32. Memphis Grizzlies: Jerome Robinson, SG, Boston College

33. Atlanta Hawks: Bruce Brown, SG, Miami

34. Dallas Mavericks: Dzanan Musa, SF, Bosnia

35. Orlando Magic: Shake Milton, PG, SMU

36. Sacramento Kings: De’Anthony Melton, SG, USC

37. New York Knicks: Kenrich Williams, SF, TCU

38. Philadelphia 76ers: Chandler Hutchison, SG, Boise State

39. Philadelphia 76ers: Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech

40. Brooklyn Nets: Landry Shamet, PG, Wichita State

41. Orlando Magic: Jevon Carter, PG, West Virginia

42. Detroit Pistons: Keita Bates-Diop, SF, Ohio State

43. Denver Nuggets: Moritz Wagner, PF, Michigan

44. Washington Wizards: Elie Okobo, PG, France

45. Brooklyn Nets: Goga Bitadze, C, Republic of Georgia

46. Houston Rockets: Justin Jackson, SF, Maryland

47. Los Angeles Lakers: Malik Newman, SG, Kansas

48. Minnesota Timberwolves: Devonte Graham, PG, Kansas

49. San Antonio Spurs: Rawle Alkins, SG, Arizona

50. Indiana Pacers: Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky

51. New Orleans Pelicans: Austin Wiley, C, Auburn

52. Utah Jazz: Yante Maten, PF, Georgia

53. Oklahoma City Thunder: Melvin Frazier, SG, Tulane

54. Dallas Mavericks: Alize Johnson, PF, Missouri State

55. Charlotte Hornets: Cody Martin, SG, Nevada

56. Philadelphia 76ers: Kevin Hervey, SF, Texas Arlington

57. Oklahoma City Thunder: George King, SF, Colorado

58. Denver Nuggets: Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, SG, Kansas

59. Phoenix Suns: Jacob Evans, SF, Cincinnati