Russia Saudi Arabia free live stream, TV, 2018 World Cup

The opening game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup is just minutes away.
By
Joe Pantorno
 Published : June 14, 2018
The World Cup. (Photo: Getty Images)

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is officially here as the hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia kick off the biggest soccer tournament on the planet Thursday morning from Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. 

While Saudi Arabia had to fight through Asian qualifying to make its fifth appearance at a World Cup Finals, Russia received automatic qualification as hosts. 

Generally, the first match of the FIFA World Cup bodes well for the hosts considering they have never lost and once again, Russia is considered to be the favorites in Thursday morning's match. 

Here are the starting lineups for today's match:

RUSSIA:

Goalkeeper: Smolov

Defense: Fernandes, Kutepov, Ignashevich, Zhirkov

Midfield: Samedov, Gazinskii, Zobnin, Golovin, Dzagoev

Forward: Smolov

 

SAUDI ARABIA:

Goalkeeper: Abdullah

Defense: Yasser, Omar, Osama, Alburayk

Midfield: Yahia, Taiseer, Salman, Otayf, Salem

Forward: Alsahlawi

 

Here is how you can watch:

Russia v. Saudi Arabia viewing information

Date: June 14, 2018

Time: 11 AM ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports Go

