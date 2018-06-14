Russia Saudi Arabia free live stream, TV, 2018 World Cup

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is officially here as the hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia kick off the biggest soccer tournament on the planet Thursday morning from Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.
While Saudi Arabia had to fight through Asian qualifying to make its fifth appearance at a World Cup Finals, Russia received automatic qualification as hosts.
Generally, the first match of the FIFA World Cup bodes well for the hosts considering they have never lost and once again, Russia is considered to be the favorites in Thursday morning's match.
Here are the starting lineups for today's match:
RUSSIA:
Goalkeeper: Smolov
Defense: Fernandes, Kutepov, Ignashevich, Zhirkov
Midfield: Samedov, Gazinskii, Zobnin, Golovin, Dzagoev
Forward: Smolov
SAUDI ARABIA:
Goalkeeper: Abdullah
Defense: Yasser, Omar, Osama, Alburayk
Midfield: Yahia, Taiseer, Salman, Otayf, Salem
Forward: Alsahlawi
Here is how you can watch:
Russia v. Saudi Arabia viewing information
Date: June 14, 2018
Time: 11 AM ET
TV: FOX
Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports Go