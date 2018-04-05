Rutgers punter set for Pats workout, Giants, Eagles visits

One of Rutgers greatest punters ever is looking for a shot in the NFL.

One of the most productive players at Rutgers last year is hitting the local pro day circuit hard and creating some buzz. There is a pretty strong chance that Ryan Anderson will be at some team’s training camp this summer as the former Rutgers kicker has one workout this week with two more in the coming days.

Sources tell Metro that Anderson will attend the New York Giants local day this Friday as well as the Philadelphia Eagles local day next week. This Thursday, Anderson has a private workout with the New England Patriots, a story first broken earlier this week by ScarletNation.com of the 247 Sports Network.

Anderson will join a number of Rutgers players at these local events including defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph as well as running backs Josh Hicks and Robert Martin among others. The local days allow NFL teams to bring players into their facility who either went to high school or college within their region. Anderson now fits that bill after a season at Rutgers.

A transfer from Division III program Olivet College in Michigan, Anderson averaged 44.4 yards per punt in his one season as a Scarlet Knight. In addition, he had 20 kicks inside the 20-yard line, a major boost to the program as they improved to 4-8 last season.

His 44.4 yards per punt set a program record at Rutgers. In addition, he was outstanding in his directional punting, a skill set that should make him attractive to a number of NFL teams.

His punting last year saw him named first-team All-Big Ten. Anderson was also named to the Ray Guy Award watchlist for the nation’s best punter.