Saints Vikings free live stream, TV AFC Divisional Round

When you see a postseason matchup between Case Keenum and Drew Brees, one would think that the Brees-led team would be the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

Not so fast.

The Minnesota Vikings, one of the strongest teams in the NFL, host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon to round out the league's Divisional Round. What has made this Vikings team such a surprising story is that this is a team that went 13-3 during the regular season despite not containing the kind of star power that most of the remaining powerhouses contain.

Keenum was nothing more than a perennial backup over his first five seasons in the league before he was called under center in Minnesota after Sam Bradford went down in Week 1 and again in Week 5.

His wide-receiving corps of Adam Theilen and Stefon Diggs don't enter the conversation of premier pass catchers, yet they combined for over 2,100 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

But it's their defense that has been their calling card this season, ranking first in points and yards allowed.

They have to face one of the greatest quarterbacks of this generation though in Drew Brees, who picked apart the Carolina Panthers during the NFC Wild Card Game last weekend. He has found his No. 1 man in second-year stud receiver Michael Thomas, but he's plenty of help out of the backfield.

The duo of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara have provided nightmares for opposing defenses this season. Ingram rushed for 1,124 yards with Kamara providing an extra 728 of his own. But out of the backfield, Kamara racked up 826 receiving yards, second-best on the team, while Ingram put up 416.

Here is how you can catch all the action on Sunday evening:

New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings viewing information

Date: Sunday, Jan. 14

Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV- Saints vs. Vikings live stream link

Live Stream: FOX- Saints vs. Vikings live stream link