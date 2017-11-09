Serena Williams had sex with Sean Kingston NSFW video

Serena Williams leaves the hospital where Sean Kingston was staying after his jet ski accident. Getty Images

Sean Kingston wants to let the world know that he had sex with Serena Williams at the start of this decade.

Kingston surely wishes it was still 2010 or so, back when he could still “take you there" and could pull off bedding the most famous female athlete of our generation.

We’re guessing this sexual encounter(s) happened in 2011, before and/or after Kingston’s jet ski accident. The photo above – of Serena leaving the hospital after visiting Kingston – was taken on May 30, 2011. The photo below – of Serena and Kingston at Kingston’s 21st birthday celebration in Hollywood – was taken a few months before on Feb. 9, 2011.

Serena was robbing the cradle here a bit if the adult wrestling rumors are true as she is nine years older than Kingston.

Here is the full video of Kingston's interview with Charlie Slot on BBC Radio. The subject matter is very NSFW.