2019 NBA Dunk Contest: Start time, how to watch, list of past winners

The 2019 Slam Dunk Contest will take place this weekend as part of a series of events leading up to the 2019 NBA All-Star game on Sunday.

The 34th Slam Dunk Contest is part of the State Farm All-Start Night, which will feature the dunk contest, a skills challenge, as well as the 3-point contest.

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz won last year’s slam dunk contest. The Jazz guard scored 50 on his second dunk in the first round and 50 in the first dunk of the second round. Mithcell paid homage to Vince Carter by wearing his Toronto Raptors jersey.

This year, Miles Bridges of the Hornets, John Collins of the Hawks, Hamidou Diallo of the Thunder, and Dennis Smith Jr., of the New York Knicks will compete against each other during the 2019 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest.

Slam Dunk Contest 2019: Channel, start time, how to watch

The AT&T Slam Dunk Contest will air live Saturday, February 16 at 8 p.m. EST on TNT and ESPN Radio.

Using your cable subscriber login information, you can also watch the Slam Dunk Contest on the TNT website or on your mobile device using the TNT app. If you’re someone without a cable subscription you can check out a host of streaming TV providers (Sling TV, YouTube TV) and sign up for a free trial. Make sure you check to see if TNT is included in the free trial package and also make sure you unsubscribe to the service if you don’t want to get charged.

There have been many unforgettable moments from the NBA slam dunk contest. In 1988, Michael Jordan and Dominque Wilkins went dunk for dunk in an epic showdown. It was also the year Jordan dunked from the free-throw line, making it one of the most iconic slam dunks of all time.

In 2000, Vince Carter electrified the crowd in Oakland with an amazing performance.

Nate Robinson, who stands at 5-foot-7 won the dunk competition back to back years in 2009 and 2010.

Slam Dunk contest winners each year

Here’s a list of all the slam dunk contest winners since the NBA started the high-flying competition in 1984.