2019 NBA Dunk Contest: Start time, how to watch, list of past winners
The 2019 Slam Dunk Contest is set to take place Saturday.
The 2019 Slam Dunk Contest will take place this weekend as part of a series of events leading up to the 2019 NBA All-Star game on Sunday.
The 34th Slam Dunk Contest is part of the State Farm All-Start Night, which will feature the dunk contest, a skills challenge, as well as the 3-point contest.
Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz won last year’s slam dunk contest. The Jazz guard scored 50 on his second dunk in the first round and 50 in the first dunk of the second round. Mithcell paid homage to Vince Carter by wearing his Toronto Raptors jersey.
This year, Miles Bridges of the Hornets, John Collins of the Hawks, Hamidou Diallo of the Thunder, and Dennis Smith Jr., of the New York Knicks will compete against each other during the 2019 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest.
The AT&T Slam Dunk Contest will air live Saturday, February 16 at 8 p.m. EST on TNT and ESPN Radio.
Using your cable subscriber login information, you can also watch the Slam Dunk Contest on the TNT website or on your mobile device using the TNT app. If you’re someone without a cable subscription you can check out a host of streaming TV providers (Sling TV, YouTube TV) and sign up for a free trial. Make sure you check to see if TNT is included in the free trial package and also make sure you unsubscribe to the service if you don’t want to get charged.
There have been many unforgettable moments from the NBA slam dunk contest. In 1988, Michael Jordan and Dominque Wilkins went dunk for dunk in an epic showdown. It was also the year Jordan dunked from the free-throw line, making it one of the most iconic slam dunks of all time.
In 2000, Vince Carter electrified the crowd in Oakland with an amazing performance.
Nate Robinson, who stands at 5-foot-7 won the dunk competition back to back years in 2009 and 2010.
Here’s a list of all the slam dunk contest winners since the NBA started the high-flying competition in 1984.
1984 – Larry Nance, Phoenix Suns
1985 – Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta Hawks
1986 – Spud Webb, Atlanta Hawks
1987 – Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls
1988 – Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls
1989 – Kenny Walker, New York Knicks
1990 – Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta Hawks
1991 – Dee Brown, Boston Celtics
1992 – Cedric Ceballos, Phoenix Suns
1993 – Harold Miner, Miami Heat
1994 – Isaiah Rider, Minnesota Timberwolves
1995 – Harold Miner, Miami Heat
1996 – Brent Barry, LA Clippers
1997 – Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers
2000 – Vince Carter, Toronto Raptors
2001 – Desmond Mason, Seattle Supersonics
2002 – Jason Richardson, Golden State Warriors
2003 – Jason Richardson, Golden State Warriors
2004 – Fred Jones, Indiana Pacers
2005 – Josh Smith, Atlanta Hawks
2006 – Nate Robinson, New York Knicks
2007 – Gerald Green, Boston Celtics
2008 – Dwight Howard, Orlando Magic
2009 – Nate Robinson, New York Knicks
2010 – Nate Robinson, New York Knicks
2011 – Blake Griffin, LA Clippers
2012 – Jeremy Evans, Utah Jazz
2013 – Terrence Ross, Toronto Raptors
2014 – East (Paul George, Terrence Ross, John Wall)
2015 – Zach LaVine, Minnesota Timberwolves
2016 – Zach LaVine, Minnesota Timberwolves
2017 – Glenn Robinson III, Indiana Pacers
2018 – Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz