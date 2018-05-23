Soccer tranfer rumors: Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United return?

With another summer approaching, rumors about Cristiano Ronaldo's unhappiness with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez are swirling yet again, which always presents the small, unlikely chance that he would move away from the Bernabeu.

This summer though, there seems to be a serious contender for Ronaldo in a former club, Manchester United.

In a report by Spanish website Diario Gol, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will gun for the Portuguese superstar over the summer, which would likely see a contract offer that rivals the likes of Neymar's world-record $262 million transfer signed last summer with Paris Saint-Germain.

The two didn't necessarily have a great relationship while Mourinho was managing Ronaldo at Real Madrid from 2010-2013 with the two having a falling out at the end of the manager's stint in Spain. However it appears that Mourinho is willing to put aside their differences in an attempt to get one of the most talented players in the world.

Ronaldo has spent the past nine years with Real Madrid, building his status as best on the planet alongside his rival and Barcelona man Lionel Messi. He's recorded a staggering 572 goals in 762 appearances during his time in the Madrid, helping Los Blancos win two La Liga titles, two Copa Del Reys, two Spanish Super Cups, and three Champions League titles. Two of them have come over the past two years and Real Madrid will be competing for a third-successive European crown this weekend against Liverpool.

It would be a shock to see Ronaldo leave a club that he's been so successful at, but United's cash could lure the 33-year-old away, especially if contract negotiations with Perez don't well.

Prior to his move to Real Madrid, Ronaldo spent six seasons with Manchester United where he began to stake his claim as one of the elite players in Europe. Creating a devastating pairing alongside Wayne Rooney, Ronaldo and Manchester United won the Champions League in 2008 over Chelsea. It capped off a season in which he scored 42 goals in all competitions.

United currently needs an injection of attacking prowess, though Ronaldo would provide something better than what is considered world class. Despite finishing runners-up to Manchester City in the Premier League in 2017-18, United recorded just 68 goals for, almost 40 fewer than the champions. Ronaldo scored 26 goals in 27 appearances in league play alone this season.