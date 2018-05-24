Soccer transfer rumors: Antoine Griezmann, Barcelona looks set

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has been linked with a move to La Liga rival Barcelona for the better part of the past year and it looks as though his time in the capital is coming to an end.

His current club dropped a sizeable hint that he will not be in the red and white of Atletico Madrid next season during the team's 2018/19 kit reveal on Thursday:

UNRIVALED FEELING

🔴⚪🔴Check out our home kit for the 2018/19 season!

➡https://t.co/B2nQxy6Wb3#AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/bzakyeAsmB — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 24, 2018

As the face of the club, Griezmann is nowhere to be found, which is a puzzling move if Madrid had any inclination that he would stay for next season. The Frenchman scored two goals during Atletico's Europa League triumph last week.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder continues to show that he is one of the best playmakers in the world, recording 29 goals and 13 assists in 55 games this season.

While nothing has been made official as of yet, Spanish newspaper Sport is reporting that Barcelona successfully negotiated a five-year contract with Griezmann. But Atletico Madrid isn't going down without a fight as a report from the Daily Mail disclosed that they have offered Griezmann over $13 million more than what Barcelona is reportedly offering.

A decision looks as though it will be coming soon though, as French national team coach Didier Deschamps told ESPN that Griezmann will make a decision before the 2018 World Cup begins on Jun. 14.