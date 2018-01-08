Soccer transfer rumors: Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United or Barcelona?

The French superstar is preparing to leave Atletico Madrid. But will he stay in Spain or head to England?

Atletico Madrid and French international star Antoine Griezmann could ditch a possible move to Barcelona if Manchester United pays up. (Photo: Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid star and French international Antoine Griezmann looks as though he is playing his final season with Los Colchoneros as he prepares to move on to an even more prolific European club.

The general consensus was that he would be joining Barcelona over the summer, but English giants Manchester United have something to say about that.

Per Daniel Cutts of The Sun, Griezmann would be willing pass up Barcelona and join United if the Red Devils offered him roughly £400,000 per week, that comes out to roughly $543,000.

United was linked to the attacking midfielder last summer and it looked as though they signed him for £290,000 per week ($393,515), but Atletico Madrid was forced to nix the deal after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld their ban that prevented the Spanish club from bringing on new players for the next two transfer windows.

Madrid likely will not sell Griezmann during the January transfer window but will let him go this summer.

The 26-year-old has eight goals and six assists in 26 appearances over all competitions this season and would provide a prolific boost to United's attacking midfield that features Juan Mata, Ashley Young, Jesse Lingard and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.