Soccer transfer rumors: Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus close

Forget LeBron James to the Los Angeles Lakers. There could be an even larger megastar moving teams this summer.

Portuguese talisman and one of the greatest soccer players in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo, is close to joining Italian giants Juventus after nine seasons at Real Madrid.

Multiple reports have indicated that Ronaldo has agreed to a four-year deal worth 30 million euros per season with the signing set to being made official in the coming hours.

The 33-year-old Ronaldo has helped Real Madrid reach new heights during his tenure, which is difficult considering the Spanish side is already one of the greatest clubs in the sport's history.

He's helped them win three-consecutive Champions League crowns while becoming the most prolific goal scorer in the club's history. In 438 appearances over his near-decade in Madrid, Ronaldo compiled a dizzying 450 goals. That's 127 more than second-place Raul, who appeared in 303 more matches than the Portugal international. He is also the leading scorer in all UEFA competitions with 158 tallies.

But a deteriorating relationship with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has led to the headline-stealing move.

Now Ronaldo is set to join a Juventus club that has dominated Italy's Serie A for the better part of a decade.

The Turin-based club has won eight-straight league titles while making the Champions League Final twice since the 2014-15 season. Ronaldo stopped Juventus in the 2016-17 Final in a 4-1 result.

His presence on La Vecchia Signora (The Old Lady) will only tighten Juventus' grip on Italy and make them favorites to win the Champions League next year.