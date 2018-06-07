Soccer transfer rumors: Mohamed Salah Barcelona move coming?

A gargantuan season from Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah isn't going unnoticed. And while the Egyptian continues to race against the clock ahead of the World Cup after dislocating his shoulder in the Champions League Final against Real Madrid, talks of a transfer have surfaced.

According to a report by AS, Salah's representation has offered him to Real Madrid's fiercest rivals, Barcelona if they are unable to sign French playmaker Antoine Griezmann.

Griezmann has long been linked with the Catalonians with reports going as far as saying that the Frenchman and Barcelona had agreed to a five-year contract toward the end of May.

Should that transpire, Salah will be quite a consolation prize for Barcelona. The Egyptian is coming off a mammoth 2017-18 campaign with the Merseysiders, recording 45 goals in 53 matches spanning all competitions. He took home Premier League Golden Boot honors with 32 goals while being named top player in the league.

It was an explosion onto the world scene after he failed to find his true form with Chelsea followed by Roma.

Liverpool is poised to make quite a profit off Salah as they will reportedly be asking for over $118 million. On top of that, the Reds already look to have a successor lined up Lyon striker and French international Nabil Fekir. A signing isn't expected to come until after the World Cup, though.

Barcelona is looking to replenish its attacking force after losing Neymar last summer to Paris Saint-Germain despite bringing on Ousmane Dembele, also a French international, from Borrusia Dortmund this year.