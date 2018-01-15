Source: Columbus Crew striker Ola Kamara target of La Liga Bid

Kamara has been one of the top strikers in MLS

While trade rumors swirl around Ola Kamara, the Norwegian international’s final landing spot might not be in MLS but might see the star striker making a return back to Europe to play in one of the world’s top leagues.

In his two years in MLS, Kamara has been one of the best strikers in the league for Columbus Crew SC. His 39 goals across 59 games played is among the best strike rates in the league over the last two years but recent reports have the Norwegian looking to leave the Crew.

A report on Wednesday linked Kamara to the Colorado Rapids, a move that would seem to make some sense given the Western Conference side’s need for a striker. But a source tells Metro that while Kamara might land in Colorado, he could well end up in Spain’s La Liga.

The source said that a top flite team currently sitting mid-table and in need of a striker has targeted the player and made at least one transfer enquiry.

Kamara, a 28-year old striker, brings plenty of European experience in a potential move to La Liga. He’s played for the likes of Austria Wien and 1860 München as well as most recently Molde FK before coming to MLS.

It surely would be an interesting move for Kamara, whose play this past year has ignited some interest in him being called-up to Norway’s national team.

The same report that linked Kamara with possibly leaving the Crew also has midfielder Justin Meram also wanting to bolt the team.

The 29-year old midfielder has been one of the better attacking midfielders in the league over the past several seasons. The Iraqi international has a clear comfort on the ball and enjoys taking defenders on in individual situations.

Over the past three seasons where he has made a combined 98 appearances for the Crew, Meram has 24 goals and 25 assists.​