Source: Erik Palmer-Brown heading on loan to NAC Breda

A year that saw him make a long-awaited move to Europe and debut for the United States national team now has another interesting twist for Erik Palmer-Brown. A loan move to one of Europe’s top leagues is in the mix for the promising young American defender.

Palmer-Brown is set for a one-year loan deal to NAC Breda in Holland, sources tell Metro. The news backs up reports in Holland that the 21-year old defender had caught the eyes of the club as a potential loan player for this year. Last year, Palmer-Brown was signed by Manchester City of the English Premier League after several seasons in MLS with Sporting Kansas City.

Following his move in January, he played on loan for KV Kortrijk of the Belgium Premier League, making a number of appearances for the first team. This led to opportunities with the national team where Palmer-Brown has made two appearances this year.

A product of Sporting KC’s strong academy set-up, Palmer-Brown went on loan in 2016 to Porto in Portugal where the MLS player made a number of appearances for the Champions League side’s ‘B Team.’ In addition, he has been a part of the U-17 and U-20 national team, starring in the midfield and defense.

The loan move to Holland follows a similar trajectory as another fellow MLS defender who moved to Europe not too long ago.

Matt Miazga, signed by Chelsea in 2017 following several strong seasons with RBNY, spent the last two years on loan from Chelsea in Holland with reputable side Vitesse. He has parlayed that experience in one of the top attacking leagues in the world to now become a permanent fixture of the United States backline.

Last month, Miazga headlined the United States gritty 1-1 result at France, showing exceptional positioning and winning his aerial battles.

For Palmer-Brown, perhaps a similar experience will help seal his place with the national team. The Dutch top-flite represents a significant step up in club ball from his Belgium experience for Palmer-Brown and will be an opportunity to prepare himself for possible minutes with Manchester City after this season.