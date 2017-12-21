Home
 
Source: Minnesota United talking deal for Sacha Kljestan

The MLS rumor mill continues.
By
Kristian Dyer
 Published : December 21, 2017
New York Red Bulls midfielder Sacha Kljestan goes up for a header against Sporting KC.
Sacha Kljestan has experienced yet another slow start to an MLS season. (Photo: Getty Images)

The pool of teams interested in Sacha Kljestan continues to grow.

The New York Red Bulls midfielder, a United States international who has led MLS in assists the past two years and was team captain in 2017, continues to draw suitors from around the league. Last week, Metro broke the news that Los Angeles FC, set to enter the league next year, was hot and heavy with the Red Bulls to acquire the midfielder. Metro then followed up with an additional report days later that LAFC was being joined by several other sides as well interested in Kljestan.

Now, a league source tells Metro that Minnesota United is one of the teams that has stepped up their interest in Kljestan. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the source said that Minnesota “has pieced together a sizeable deal” for Kljestan.

In their expansion season in 2017, MUFC finished with a 13-15-6 record for ninth place in the Western Conference. Their -23 goal differential was second worst in the league last year.​

