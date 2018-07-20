Source: MLS Toronto FC closing in on young star forward

The defending MLS Cup champions might be getting more dynamic in the final-third, a bit of welcome news in a season that is woefully underwhelming to date.

Washington Corozo, a 19-year old forward who has featured heavily for Ecuador’s U-17 and U-20 national team, might be headed to MLS. And a league source tells Metro that the team that might end up being his final destination is Toronto FC.

Currently on the books of Ecuadorean club side Independiente, Corozo is an intriguing attacking player who has seen his value and promise steady climb over the past year. He can play on either side of the field, either as a wing or a forward. His preferred location though is close to goal.

There is no denying that Toronto needs a jolt after an MLS Cup slump, a once high-scoring team has settled into the middle of the pack in the league in terms of putting away their chances. Considered one of the best club sides ever in MLS a year ago, Toronto has struggled in 2018 to string together meaningful results.

MLS Toronto FC closing in on star forward

Earlier this year, the club made a run to the finals of the CONCACAF Champions League before losing to Chivas de Guadalajara. The team heavily rotated their squad during the early months of the season in their pursuit to become the first MLS team to win the Champions League in the tournament’s modern era, a decision that almost paid off. Since then, TFC has struggled. They currently sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, firmly outside of playoff position. They are bottom of the conference in points per game, their .84 points per game tied for second worst in the league this year.

The source did not indicate that Toronto was close to an imminent deal with Corozo, one of the more talented young attacking options developed by Ecuador in this recent cycle. But the source said that Toronto has scouted the player and that Toronto is “close to bringing” the player in on a deal this transfer window.