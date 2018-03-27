Source: No loan plans for USA wunderkind Josh Sargent

Josh Sargent may not have made a first-team appearance yet with Werder Bremen but he is certainly on a strong trajectory during his nascent days in the Bundesliga.

The recently turned 18-year old Sargent parlayed strong appearances at the U-20 and U-17 World Cup with a deal in Germany this past winter. He has made a series of strong impressions playing with Bremen’s U-23 squad in Germany.

He also has trained regularly with the club’s senior team although he has yet to make the gameday roster let alone play.

But sources tell Metro that all that might change soon as Sargent is expected to be a part of the senior squad ahead of the preseason this summer. While that seems an eternity away and can certainly change, it is a promising sign for the young American that his new club sees him on the cusp of a senior team debut.

Also interestingly enough, the sources also told Metro that there are no immediate plans to loan Sargent next for next season. This perhaps signals that his immediate future development lies with the team’s reserve side and perhaps league action. This would make him possibly available for call-ups to the senior team in Bundesliga and cup action.

Sargent has forged his own path in a country that is now embracing American players like never before. While the German league has been a league that has featured the likes of Landon Donovan, Thomas Dooley, Claudio Reyna, Michael Bradley and others, in recent years the Bundesliga is featuring more American-born players than in the past.

Christian Pulisic at Borussia Dortmund, Weston McKennie at FC Schalke and now Sargent with Bremen are part of an unprecedented youth movement of Yanks in one of the world’s top leagues.

MLS did try to sign him, one source said, with hometown club Sporting Kansas City offering him multiple contract offers. But Sargent turned down the offers to try his skills in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues.