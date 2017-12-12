Source: Obafemi Martins signs extension in China

Following another solid season in China, former Seattle Sounders forward Obafemi Martins will be extending his stay in one of Asia’s top leagues for at least another season.

Martins, who scored the crucial goal in helping Shanghai Greenland Shenhua secure the Chinese FA Cup this past year, will be in China for at least one more year. A source tells Metro that Martins has signed a one-year extension with Shanghai Greenland Shenhua.

The deal represents his third contract with the club and his second extension since moving to China in 2016. He is one of the most successful players in the league over the past three seasons

A Nigerian international, Martins is a powerful forward who was a handful in MLS and now in his new league. He moved to Seattle in 2013 following a successful career in Europe that included stints in the English Premier League, Serie A in Italy and Spain’s La Liga.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the source said the deal is for over $9 million euros and extends Martins’ stay in China for another season.