Source: Sacha Kljestan likely to be traded to Los Angeles Football Club

It would be the second straight season the Red Bulls have traded their captain

For a second straight year, the New York Red Bulls could be trading their captain.

Sacha Kljestan might be on the move, a league source tells Metro - the United States international potentially set to leave the Red Bulls. The league source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, tells Metro that Los Angeles Football Club and the Red Bulls are closing in on a deal to send the midfielder to the expansion side.

A deal has been discussed, and while not finalized, is trending in that direction.

Kljestan, a finalist for league MVP a year ago, assumed the team's captain duties after the Red Bulls traded Dax McCarty last offseason.

The source said that the Red Bulls would receive allocation money were a deal to be finalized. The amount is believed to be more than the $400,000 received for McCarty last year.

Earlier this year, the MLS Tranfers Twitter account hinted at the possibility of Kljestan joining LAFC.