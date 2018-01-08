Source: Schalke in on American Eryk Williamson

Eryk Williamson might be the next Yank abroad as the former Maryland midfielder could be joining one of the brightest young American stars as a teammate on one of Europe’s best teams.

Sources tell Metro that Schalke might be the landing spot for the American Williamson, a tremendous midfielder who has played for the U-17 and U-20 national team. While D.C. United still might be a possibility for the player — with one source saying the MLS side is still very much in the mix — as well as a couple of other clubs in Europe, it appears that Schalke might be a very real possibility.

Williamson, who participated in last year’s U-20 World Cup for the United States, is one of the most talented young players in the country. At Schalke, he would join fellow American Weston McKennie, who at 19 years old, is a fixture in their Starting XI.

A source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that Williamson and Schalke could reach a deal in the next week to 10 days if the interest between the two sides continues.