Source: Two California expansion teams might not enter NASL

The second tier of American soccer might miss out on a pair of teams this season.

The NASL might he having a hard time fielding a league, with multiple sources within the league and throughout United States soccer saying that two California teams might be victims of the league’s uncertainty.

California United FC, set to enter the NASL as an expansion team for the upcoming season, has told players it likely won’t be entering the league this year. One source said that the team would consider possibly playing in the NPSL this season or may simply not field a team.

In addition, sources tell Metro that San Diego 1904 FC is exploring options and may not compete in the NASL this year. The league is currently embroiled in a lawsuit with the United States Soccer Federation (USSF).

Last year, the USSF did not give the NASL Division II status ahead of the 2018 season, something that the league has held the past several seasons.

San Diego has explored the possibility of playing in the USL one source said. In addition, the possibility of joining the NISA is an option as well a source close to the situation said.

The possible defection of two California teams, prominent in the league’s recent expansion announcements, perhaps signal some rocky days ahead for the league.