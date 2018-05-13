Source: USMNT to feature non-MLS youngsters

While the MLS season heats up, the US National Team will call on the likes of Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie.

An upcoming friendly against Bolivia is yet another test for the United States, a team that is transitioning from a veteran-laden crew that failed to make this summer’s World Cup to now a new wave of exciting young talent.

The May 28th match against the South American side will feature almost all players currently employed in Europe and Mexico, a source tells Metro. Because the match does not fall on a FIFA date, MLS clubs and leagues still in-season are not forced to release their players. As such, there could be a tug-of-war between MLS sides, now entering the heart of a very competitive MLS season to keep their star players rather than release them for a meaningless friendly.

Metro has learned that several of the usual suspects have been or will be called up for the match. Christian Pulisic, whose inclusion in the squad has already been released, will be present. So too will FC Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie, a regular in the Bundesliga who is set to turn 20 years old this summer.

The source also told Metro that defenders Erik Palmer-Brown and Cameron Carter-Vickers are both included in the squad, which should be released in the coming days. So too is Andrija Novakovich, who is on loan from English club Reading in Holland’s second division. Novakovich, a forward, made his national team debut this spring in a 1-0 win over Paraguay.

One interesting name to keep an eye on for possible inclusion is Tim Parker. Obtained this offseason by the New York Red Bulls, the former St. John’s defender has been among the best center backs in all of MLS. He has yet to be capped at the full national team level.

The source tells Metro that Parker is a candidate to be called up and there is a very strong possibility that powerful defender could be included in the camp for the match against Bolivia.

As of right now — and things could change — but it doesn’t appear likely that Red Bulls midfielder Tyler Adams will be called away for this game. With the United States preparing to go to Europe in June for matches at Ireland and France, it seems that Adams likely will be called up for the trip across the Atlantic and not the match against Bolivia.

The May 28 match will be at Talen Energy Stadium on the outskirts of Philadelphia. It is the home stadium for the Philadelphia Union.