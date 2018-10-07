Southampton Chelsea free live stream, lineups Matchday 8
Two teams on different ends of the Premier League table meet on Sunday.
By Joe Pantorno
Published : October 07, 2018 Updated : October 07, 2018
Chelsea looks to keep pace with the leaders atop the Premier League on Sunday when it visits 16th-place Southampton with the penultimate meeting of Matchday 8.
With league leaders Manchester City and second-place Liverpool facing off just moments after Chelsea and Southampton's match concludes, the Blues have a chance to keep the pressure on. A win would see Chelsea momentarily take a one-point league lead.
The Maurizio Sarri-led side is fresh off a 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Matchday 7, a late Daniel Sturridge strike stealing two points from Chelsea, who were cannoned in front thanks to the usual brilliance of Eden Hazard. They got back to winning ways during the week with a 1-0 victory over Videoton in the Europa League.
At the opposite end of the table, Southampton is struggling to stay afloat in the Premier League. Through seven matches, the Saints have just five points, two above the relegation zone.
They've suffered two-straight losses in Premier League play to Wolverhampton and Liverpool before defeating Everton in penalties to advance in the League Cup.
Against a powerful Chelsea side, Southampton is in danger of sinking deeper toward the bottom of the Premier League.
Here is how both teams are expected to line up and how you can catch all the action.
GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga
DEF: Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, David Luiz, Marcos Alonso
MID: N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Ross Barkley
ATT: Willian, Olivier Giroud, Eden Hazard
GK: Alex McCarthy
DEF: Cedric, Jannik Vestergaard, Wesley Hoedt, Ryan Bertrand
MID: Mohamed Elyounoussi, Mario Lemina, Oriol Romeu, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Nathan Redmond
ATT: Danny Ings
Date: Sunday, Oct. 7
Time: 9:15 AM ET
TV: NBC Sports
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra