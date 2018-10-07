Southampton Chelsea free live stream, lineups Matchday 8

Chelsea looks to keep pace with the leaders atop the Premier League on Sunday when it visits 16th-place Southampton with the penultimate meeting of Matchday 8.

With league leaders Manchester City and second-place Liverpool facing off just moments after Chelsea and Southampton's match concludes, the Blues have a chance to keep the pressure on. A win would see Chelsea momentarily take a one-point league lead.

The Maurizio Sarri-led side is fresh off a 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Matchday 7, a late Daniel Sturridge strike stealing two points from Chelsea, who were cannoned in front thanks to the usual brilliance of Eden Hazard. They got back to winning ways during the week with a 1-0 victory over Videoton in the Europa League.

At the opposite end of the table, Southampton is struggling to stay afloat in the Premier League. Through seven matches, the Saints have just five points, two above the relegation zone.

They've suffered two-straight losses in Premier League play to Wolverhampton and Liverpool before defeating Everton in penalties to advance in the League Cup.

Against a powerful Chelsea side, Southampton is in danger of sinking deeper toward the bottom of the Premier League.

Here is how both teams are expected to line up and how you can catch all the action.

Chelsea, Fulham projected lineups: Premier League Matchday 8

Chelsea

GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga

DEF: Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, David Luiz, Marcos Alonso

MID: N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Ross Barkley

ATT: Willian, Olivier Giroud, Eden Hazard

Southampton

GK: Alex McCarthy

DEF: Cedric, Jannik Vestergaard, Wesley Hoedt, Ryan Bertrand

MID: Mohamed Elyounoussi, Mario Lemina, Oriol Romeu, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Nathan Redmond

ATT: Danny Ings

Chelsea, Fulham viewing information

Date: Sunday, Oct. 7

Time: 9:15 AM ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra