Sports betting gambling college football national title odds

The 2018 NCAA college football season is still about a month away from kicking off.

But it’s never too early to run down some championship odds, right? The odd makers at www.SportsBettingDime.com have designated Alabama as the front-runner to win the College Football Playoff National Championship with 7/2 odds. The defending champion Clemson (11/2 odds) and Ohio State (8/1) follow, rounding out Sports Betting Dime’s top three.

Those odds shouldn’t exactly surprise anyone, considering Alabama and Clemson have met in the past two national title games, with the Crimson Tide winning it in 2016 and the Tigers exacting revenge on their rival last year.

Both college football powerhouse programs are stacked on defense, with NFL.com mentioning Clemson’s junior defensive end Clelin Ferrell, senior defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, junior DT Dexter Lawrence and junior cornerback Trayvon Mullen, in addition to ’Bama’s junior defensive end Raekwon Davis and junior linebackers Mack Wilson and Anfernee Jennings as a few names on its “Top 150 college football players to watch in 2018” list.

At a hulking 6-7, 306 pounds, Alabama’s Davis could very well be the No. 1 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft if he records another dominant season — something the Roll Tide faithful will be banking on. Whether he’ll anchor enough of a monster effort to have the Crimson Tide be crowned kings of college football once again, though, remains to be seen.

In addition to laying out the odds for the front-runners to win the national title, Sports Betting Dime have also named their favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. For that honor, the website lists Wisconsin sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor and Alabama sophomore Tua Tagovailoa each with 8/1 odds.

That’s after Taylor rushed for 1,977 yards and 13 touchdowns on 299 carries as a freshman last year, while Tagovailoa showed glimpses of brilliance in airing it out for 636 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. If neither of them win the Heisman, Sports Betting Dime likes Stanford senior running back Bryce Love, who was given 9/1 odds to win the prestigious trophy.

Do you agree with those teams and players and their odds to win the National Championship and Heisman Trophy?

Sports Betting Dime also rattles off odds for a quarterback controversy, while also naming the coach most likely to get fired first this season and more.