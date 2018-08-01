In our last column we scanned the NFL divisional futures and regular season win total markets and gave out a Super Bowl prediction. This week we’ll try to clarify the playoff picture by selecting three teams to either make or miss the postseason. Here is Sports betting gambling NFL futures 49ers Texans Saints odds with advice on all teams.

Sports betting gambling NFL futures 49ers Texans Saints odds

San Francisco 49ers to make the playoffs (+145)

Jimmy Garropolo was a revelation for the 49ers once he was named the starting quarterback last year. He was a perfect 5-0 after inheriting a 1-10 mess, and his offense averaged 28.8 PPG. 2018 marks the first year of a massive 5-year, $137.5 million contract ($74 million guaranteed) that Garropolo signed in the offseason.

Jerrick McKinnon was brought in from Minnesota to replace Carlos Hyde at running back. McKinnon seems to better compliment Kyle Shanahan’s offense as a potent receiver out of the backfield, and according to Pro Football Focus, he’s the eighth-best running back in the NFL at pass protecting. San Francisco also upgraded to Weston Richburg at center, who’s allowed only two sacks since the 2015 season (albeit he missed half of 2017 with a concussion), and drafted offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey ninth overall.

The Niners shored up their defense late in the draft and added veteran Richard Sherman at cornerback. Their unit may pale in comparison to the daunting but volatile Rams squad, but they should do enough to prevent games from getting away on Garropolo. Expect San Francisco to keep up in if not win the NFC West race; if the Rams play to their talent level and win the division crown, then the Niners should find themselves as a wild card team.

Houston Texans to miss the playoffs (-115)

The Texans will try to bounce back from a dismal 4-12 season that saw them lose J.J. Watt and Deshaun Watson far too early in the campaign. Watt is a stud and Watson was brilliant in his seven games as a starter, but both have a long history of injuries that make them tough to rely on.

Houston’s draft was well-reviewed but was graded on a curve as they had no selections until the third round. Tyrann Mathieu signed as a free agent to bolster the secondary, but the Texans didn’t add enough difference-makers to keep up with the Titans and Jaguars in 2018.

New Orleans Saints to make the playoffs (-150)

This play serves as a saver for last week’s prediction of a Saints Super Bowl victory. New Orleans strengthened their defense with veterans Kurt Coleman, Demario Davis and Patrick Robinson as well as first-round selection Marcus Davenport. On offense, Cameron Meredith and rookie Tre’Quan Smith were brought in to reinforce an already-solid unit led by Drew Brees.