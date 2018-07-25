Derek Carr and the Raiders have an over under of eight wins. Getty Images

There are a multitude of NFL team futures to consider besides the traditional Super Bowl win wager. Metro dives into a couple here with Sports betting gambling NFL futures odds Raiders Chargers and searches for a Super Bowl value bet as well.

Raiders under 8.0 wins (-105)

Jon Gruden came in and cleaned house this offseason, but his moves have been mostly perplexing, particularly in the draft. The Raiders reached for offensive line help and didn’t do much to boost a defense that ranked 23rd in YPG allowed in 2017.

Oakland replaced Michael Crabtree at wideout with 33-year-old Jordy Nelson, who is coming off a dismal 2017 with multi-year lows in receptions, yards and TDs. Doug Martin was brought in to offer a east-west balance with downhill runner Marshawn Lynch in the backfield, but both are past their primes. The Raiders may prevail in a few 33-30 shootouts with Derek Carr at the helm, but a winning season seems like a longshot off last year’s 6-10 debacle.

If you’re bullish on Oakland, then consider selling on the Seahawks instead. Their over/under is listed at 8.0, with the under juiced at -140. This is a steep number for what is essentially a coin-flip outcome, but the “Legion of Boom” defense has essentially been dismantled (Richard Sherman left for the 49ers, Kam Chancellor retired and Earl Thomas is holding out and may be traded).

Also, the Seahawks’ draft was universally panned and did virtually nothing to address their glaring need for an offensive line upgrade. The ascension of the Rams and 49ers won’t help matters either.

Sports betting gambling NFL futures odds Raiders Chargers Saints

Chargers to win AFC West (+140)

The Chargers were decimated by injuries last year but finished within a game of Kansas City for the AFC West crown. Missed tackles were a huge problem for L.A., but first-round selection Derwin James should help correct that at safety this year. James is just one member of the Chargers’ 2018 draft class that was lauded by experts.

Philip Rivers should enjoy a full season from 2017 draft pick Mike Williams at wideout along with Keenan Allen. Mike Pouncey signed on to be Rivers’ new center, and 2017 second-round pick Forrest Lamp, who missed his rookie year due to injury, should boost L.A.’s O-line as well. With the Raiders looking shaky and the Broncos and Chiefs opting for new quarterbacks in 2018, the Chargers should seize their division.

Saints to win Super Bowl (+2500)

New Orleans was one play away from making the NFC Championship game last season, but then the Minneapolis Miracle happened. They should brush it off after a big offseason that saw them sign veteran defensive help in safety Kurt Coleman, linebacker Demario Davis and cornerback Patrick Robinson. The Saints also drafted defensive end Marcus Davenport in round one.

Drew Brees acquired some new weapons in former Bears wideout Cameron Meredith and rookie Tre’Quan Smith. That should help bolster an already-potent offense that was second in YPG last season. Sports betting gambling NFL futures odds Raiders Chargers and more.

Consider betting on a potential Patriots/Saints matchup in Super Bowl LIII as well (+4000). Once again, New England is the betting favorite (+600) to win the Super Bowl, and their main conference opponent is hot-and-cold Pittsburgh.