Star Wars characters will announce 49ers pick in NFL Draft

May the force be with the San Francisco 49ers.

Wait … what!?

The team’s Day 3 draft picks will be delivered from Lucasfilm, where Ron Howard in addition to Star Wars characters including Chewbacca, R2-D2 and the Stormtroopers, and the SFPAL 49ers prep flag football squads will announce San Fran’s selections on Saturday (April 28), which is the third and final day of the 2018 NFL Draft. According to ESPN, it’s all a part of an effort by the NFL to allow teams to creatively and uniquely announce their Day 3 picks.

While the 49ers are getting a little assist from Star Wars, a parrot named Zsa Zsa will deliver the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ pick to an announcer in the Raymond James Stadium’s Pirate Ship, while members of gold medalist U.S. men’s Olympic curling team will announce the Minnesota Vikings’ Day 3 selections at the St. Paul Curling Club, as also reported by ESPN.

Meanwhile, members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School football team will announce the Miami Dolphins picks with the family of their late football coach Aaron Feis. The Parkland, Florida school was the site where 17 people, including Feis, were killed during a mass shooting last month.

Other unique plans include the Tennessee Titans having the

Tennessee Youth Football League announce their picks at the

Grand Ole Opry, youth and high school players announcing the

Oakland Raiders picks in Las Vegas, where the franchise is slated

to move to in 2019, and former New York Jets quarterback

Boomer Esiason and high school All-Stars announcing Gang

Green’s selections from the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in NYC.

Traditionally, rounds four through seven on Day 3 can be a bit of a snooze fest for viewers, so whatever helps with ratings we guess.

Coverage of Day 3 of the NFL Draft begins at noon on ESPN or can be streamed on ESPN.com and its Watch ESPN app.