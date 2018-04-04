Home
 
Stream 2018 Masters free, complete golf broadcast schedule

How and where to watch every round of the 2018 Masters, on TV and online.
By
Evan Macy
 Published : April 05, 2018 | Updated : April 05, 2018

The Masters is one of the more unique golf tournaments on the PGA Tour — the first major of the year and the only one held at the same venue every time.

And as such the course, Augusta National, has earned a magical, mythical feel. From the time things first tee off early Thursday until a champion is crowned Sunday evening, hardcore golf fans and casual sports fans alike will have their eyes glued to the leaderboard (to find Tiger Woods most notably).

A bevy of viewing options exist for every round of the tournament. See a preview and full tee times here. And here's an overview for TV subscribers and cord cutters alike:

Thursday & Friday

TV: ESPN, 2 PM until 7:30 PM

Broadcast stream: Masters.com, 2 PM until 7:30 PM

Also available at WatchESPN.com

Bonus coverage: Masters.com — Featured Groups 9:15 AM - 7:30 PM ;  Amen Corner 10:45 AM - 6:00 PM ; Holes 15 and 16 11:45 AM - 7:00 PM

Saturday

TV: CBS, 2 PM until 7:30 PM

Broadcast stream: Masters.com, 2 PM until 7:30 PM

Also available at CBSSports.com.

Bonus coverage: Masters.com — Featured Groups 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM ; Amen Corner 12:30 PM - 6:00 PM ; Holes 15 and 16 1:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Sunday

TV: CBS, 2 PM until 7:00 PM

Broadcast stream: Masters.com, 2 PM until 7:30 PM

Also available at CBSSports.com.

Bonus coverage: Masters.com — Featured Groups 10:45 AM - 7:00 PM ; Amen Corner 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM ; Holes 15 and 161:00 PM - 6:30 PM

 
