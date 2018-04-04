Stream 2018 Masters free, complete golf broadcast schedule

How and where to watch every round of the 2018 Masters, on TV and online.

The Masters is one of the more unique golf tournaments on the PGA Tour — the first major of the year and the only one held at the same venue every time.

And as such the course, Augusta National, has earned a magical, mythical feel. From the time things first tee off early Thursday until a champion is crowned Sunday evening, hardcore golf fans and casual sports fans alike will have their eyes glued to the leaderboard (to find Tiger Woods most notably).

A bevy of viewing options exist for every round of the tournament. See a preview and full tee times here. And here's an overview for TV subscribers and cord cutters alike:

Thursday & Friday

TV: ESPN, 2 PM until 7:30 PM

Broadcast stream: Masters.com, 2 PM until 7:30 PM

Also available at WatchESPN.com

Bonus coverage: Masters.com — Featured Groups 9:15 AM - 7:30 PM ; Amen Corner 10:45 AM - 6:00 PM ; Holes 15 and 16 11:45 AM - 7:00 PM

Saturday

TV: CBS, 2 PM until 7:30 PM

Broadcast stream: Masters.com, 2 PM until 7:30 PM

Also available at CBSSports.com.

Bonus coverage: Masters.com — Featured Groups 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM ; Amen Corner 12:30 PM - 6:00 PM ; Holes 15 and 16 1:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Sunday

TV: CBS, 2 PM until 7:00 PM

Broadcast stream: Masters.com, 2 PM until 7:30 PM

Also available at CBSSports.com.

Bonus coverage: Masters.com — Featured Groups 10:45 AM - 7:00 PM ; Amen Corner 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM ; Holes 15 and 161:00 PM - 6:30 PM