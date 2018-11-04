Structured Islanders exceeding expectation under Barry Trotz

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz has his team playing at a high level to start the season. (Photo: Getty Images)

There has been a culture change out in Brooklyn and things are a lot more structured. That's what the New York Islanders and head coach Barry Trotz are going to tell you, often.

The Islanders are the early surprises of the 2018-19 NHL season as a team that was expected to be rooted at the bottom of the Metrolopitan Division is exceeding all preseason projections.

In fact, after sweeping a home-and-home series with the high-powered Pittsburgh Penguins last week before a 3-0 victory Saturday night over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, the Islanders are in first place in the division behind a five-game win streak.

All five of those wins came against Metropolitan opponents as New York has started the year 6-0 against divisional foes for the first time since the 1982-83 season.

And it all centers around that structure, which has swept through Brooklyn via Trotz and new team president Lou Lamoriello. It is what the Islanders will constantly point to as the reason for their early-season success.

"The commitment level is there, all the small little things that you see with our structure," Islanders captain Anders Lee said. "We're throwing that word around a lot but it's really important for us because it's allowing us to win games."

It's something Trotz — who is fresh off a Stanley Cup title with the Washington Capitals last season — has helped instill in this year's Islanders, who didn't necessarily improve on paper compared to last year's team that collapsed down the stretch under Doug Weight.

They're finding ways to win this year rather than giving points away, including an exhilarating 3-2 shootout victory over Pittsburgh on Thursday that featured a shorthanded goal, an aggressive poke check from goalie Thomas Greiss and an ability to rebound from losing a 2-1 third-period lead.

That structure can go a long way for a franchise that has seemingly been in disarray for years.

"It helps galvanize the thought process of the system or a part of your game," Trotz said. "I think our team has played hard, committed, detailed and structured night in and night out.

The Islanders have appeared much more organized, especially at the back considering they've given up just 30 goals through 13 games this season, tied for fewest allowed in the NHL.

Much of that has to do with the goaltending of Greiss, who has been exceptional over his last five games by saving 119 of his last 123 shots.

"Sometimes you just get hot and pucks are bouncing your way," Greiss said. "We have great structure this year and are playing well as a team."

The Islanders busy schedule continues on Monday night when their three-game homestand ends against the Montreal Canadiens, marking their seventh game in 12 nights.

"I thought we had a really good week," Trotz said. "We paid the price, we played the right way, we had heavy commitment, we executed when we had to."