Sweden England Free World Cup Live Stream streaming link

This has truly been an unforgettable 2018 World Cup for Andreas Granqvist.

After the Sweden captain helped to lead his team to a 1-0 win over Switzerland on Tuesday, he and his wife, Sofie, welcomed their baby daughter, Mika, early Friday.

“Good timing. I didn’t sleep very well last night, so I’m glad that it’s happened now,” Granqvist told The Associated Press on Friday after his daughter’s birth, which he wasn’t present for, as Sweden was preparing for its next World Cup match in Russia. “My wife did a wonderful job back home. Everything went well.”

We’ll see if everything continues to go well for Granqvist and Sweden when they take on England in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. EST on Fox. The match can be seen online via live stream for free here at this link.

Sweden and England had sharply contrasting paths to this quarterfinal matchup. Sweden used its pesky, blanketing defense to shut-out Switzerland, 1-0, while England overcame Colombia scoring a stoppage-time, game-tying goal to win on a penalty shootout. Sweden England Free World Cup Live Stream information is here.

"We have made progress but we haven’t achieved success yet,” England coach Gareth Southgate said, as reported by FIFA.com.

And England plans on heeding Southgate’s words, just as it has throughout this tournament and before it.

“He's brought in a lot of new ideas in the two years since he came in,” English defender John Stones told FIFA.com. “We're seeing the results of those, the togetherness of the team, the spirit, the hunger. The more time we're together on the training pitch, we're only going to get stronger. It takes time, but he's a great manager and it's great to be able to work with him.”

Sweden England Free World Cup Live Stream

According to FIFA.com, the last time England secured a spot in the World Cup semifinals was 1990, while Sweden last played in the tournament’s final four back in 1994.

That being said, will Sweden’s defense stifle England or will England find a way to muster just enough offense to get past Sweden? The victor will face the winner of the Croatia-Russia match, which will be played at 2:00 p.m. EST on Saturday. Sweden England Free World Cup Live Stream information is here for you to watch the big match on Saturday.