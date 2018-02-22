Tessa Virtue (Canadian figure skater) hot Instagram pics

In case you’ve been on digital detox during the 2018 Winter Olympics and haven’t already heard: Tessa Virtue is burning up. The Canadian figure skater and her partner not only had to change part of their routine because it was just too steamy for the Olympic judging panel to handle but also managed to get people around the world to hope for an on-air engagement.

But make no mistake: Are Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir married? No. They’re not even dating as far as the Internet knows. (Although that wasn’t always the case.)

But though the Virtue-Moir team has been going strong together for 20 years — yes, really — Virtue might be the one turning more heads. The Olympian-turned-model has landed at least one campaign, but looks just as relaxed made up for a wet-look photoshoot (picture below) as she does throwing around weights at the gym.

We know you’re probably more familiar with U.S. figure skaters, like Ashley Wagner who just missed a trip to the 2018 Winter Olympics, but it’s worth getting to know this elite athlete from America’s northern neighbor. (Or at least watch the video of that steamy move Virtue and her skating partner had to change for their Olympic routine.)

If you’ve only caught online clips of her Olympic ice skating performances, you might want to check out her Instagram feed, which is as steamy as her Moulin Rouge routine with Scott Moir.

Whether she’s sporting a sleek ponytail for a sweat session or a glittery, low-cut number like she did when she took home the gold, there’s no denying that Virtue steals the show — even if we are talking about her own Instagram feed.

Scroll through the pictures below to see all the hot Instagram pics:

Tessa Virtue hot Instagram pics

💋 A post shared by Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue17) on Jan 31, 2018 at 8:15am PST

A post shared by Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue17) on Jul 1, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

A post shared by Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue17) on Jan 26, 2017 at 3:23pm PST

A post shared by Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue17) on Jun 3, 2016 at 7:10am PDT

A post shared by Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue17) on Jan 25, 2016 at 7:06pm PST

A post shared by Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue17) on Aug 6, 2015 at 9:15am PDT

A post shared by Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue17) on Aug 1, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

A post shared by Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue17) on Jan 15, 2018 at 9:08am PST