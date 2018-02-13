This ice skating routine was too hot for the Olympics, but you can watch it here (VIDEO)

The Canadian dance duo modified their routine and still won the gold.

Canadian figure skaters Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir were asked to tone down their routine after one of their moves were considered too risque for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Although their ice dance routine isn’t really considered “not safe for work” in any way, the ice dancers were asked to make some changes.

In one of the moves, Virtue wraps her legs around Moir’s shoulders and then grabs the back of Moir’s head. It was the part when Virtue's crotch appeared to be too close to Moir’s face that raised some concern.

Their dance routine became popular during the 2018 Canadian Skating Nationals in January but it was too much for South Korea.

“We knew that taking the ice at an Olympic Games again meant that we needed to have a different style,” Virtue said at the Canadian championships in Vancouver to The Toronto Star.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir Free Dance "Moulin Rouge"

(The move in question can be seen around the 2:25 mark.)

During their ice dance routine during the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, they perform the same routine but it appears that it has been slightly modified. When Moir lifts Virtue into the air, it appears that her legs are wrapped around his head for a shorter period of time before she dismounts.

Despite making slight adjustments to their figure skating performance, the duo was till able to wen a gold medal during the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and tie the record for most Olympic medals won by figure skaters. You can watch a replay of their skating routing here.

The two seem to have undeniable chemistry on the ice as teammates, which is probably why they have won so many medals together. However, their chemistry has lead people to think their on-ice chemistry has transcended to something romantic in real life.

