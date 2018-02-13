The most NSFW photos from 2018 Winter Olympics so far

Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue, of Canada, get after it. Getty Images

The Winter Olympics don’t exactly offer up as much NSFW excitement as the Summer Olympics, where skin is everywhere (think dudes in speedos, beach volleyball gals).

But nonetheless there is a lot of suggestive activity going on in Pyeongchang this February. The big winner is, of course, is pair figure skating where things tend to get quite hot and heavy despite the event taking place on ice.

Here are the most NFSW photos and pics from the Winter Olympics so far. We’ll be back with more as they come in.

Olympics NSFW photos 1

Olympics 1 pic.twitter.com/fiGLfAMfnB — Metro Sports Pics (@metro_pics) February 13, 2018

Olympics NSFW photos 2

Olympics 2 pic.twitter.com/pUxnOZrmNI — Metro Sports Pics (@metro_pics) February 13, 2018

Olympics NSFW photos 3

Olympics 3 pic.twitter.com/z5VN5w39BL — Metro Sports Pics (@metro_pics) February 13, 2018

Olympics NSFW photos 4

Olympics 4 pic.twitter.com/fznTmMSc8S — Metro Sports Pics (@metro_pics) February 13, 2018

Olympics NSFW photos 5

Olympics 5 pic.twitter.com/mXK5tBuKvQ — Metro Sports Pics (@metro_pics) February 13, 2018

Olympics NSFW photos 6

Olympics 6 pic.twitter.com/0d0zwpvShJ — Metro Sports Pics (@metro_pics) February 13, 2018

Olympics NSFW photos 7

Olympics 7 pic.twitter.com/DXECCqONgz — Metro Sports Pics (@metro_pics) February 13, 2018

Olympics NSFW photos 8

Olympics 8 pic.twitter.com/34clHBAYWH — Metro Sports Pics (@metro_pics) February 13, 2018

Olympics NSFW photos 9

Olympics 9 pic.twitter.com/OSk1BKgXZ4 — Metro Sports Pics (@metro_pics) February 13, 2018

Olympics NSFW photos 10

Olympics 10 pic.twitter.com/Hx1xiNIDqr — Metro Sports Pics (@metro_pics) February 13, 2018

Olympics NSFW photos 11