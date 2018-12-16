Titans Giants NFL free live stream, TV, preview Week 15

It’s been a tale of two halves for the New York Giants, who are suddenly one of the hottest teams in the NFL after reeling off four wins in their last five games. That 1-7 start seems like a decade ago now.

Big Blue is flying high after a 40-16 beatdown of the Washington Redskins and their previously seventh-ranked defense in Week 14 as the offense put together its first 40-point effort since the 2015 season.

Much of the credit goes to rookie running back Saquon Barkley, who torched Washington for 170 rushing yards, 159 of them coming in the first half.

Now comes the league’s fourth-ranked defense in the Tennessee Titans, which anchors a team that has won two straight over bad opponents in the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Titans are in the thick of the playoff hunt at 7-6, 2.5 games back of the Houston Texans for the AFC South lead and one game out of the final Wild Card spot inhabited by the 7-5-1 Pittsburgh Steelers.

Luckily for the Giants, the Titans will enter MetLife Stadium as a weaker road team, having gone 2-5 away from home this season.

Here is what to watch for.

SO YOU’RE SAYING THERE’S A CHANCE?

Remarkably, the Giants have not yet been eliminated from playoff contention this season thanks to their current hot streak.

While winning the NFC East seems like a longshot after the Dallas Cowboys’ overtime win over the Philadelphia Eagles lifted them to 8-5, the Wild Card can still be an option. They’ll just need a ton of help.

With three weeks remaining, the Giants would need two losses from the Carolina Panthers, two losses from the Philadelphia Eagles, two losses from the Minnesota Vikings, one loss from the Green Bay Packers, one loss from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and two losses from the Redskins.

Obviously, the Giants would have to win out, which would see them finish the year at 8-8.

Hey, it could happen.

NO-DELL

The Giants are facing another week without star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is battling a quad injury that will keep him out of a second-straight game.

Beckham did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday and proceeded to have the quad reevaluated outside team facilities before being ruled out on Saturday.

After his 2017 was cut to just four games due to an ankle injury, Beckham has rebounded nicely as he leads the Giants with 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns.

While the Giants didn’t need him against the Redskins, Beckham’s presence would be a boost to the offense should the Titans’ active defense key in on Barkley.

