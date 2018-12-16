Titans Giants NFL Week 15 highlights, recap, more

The Tennessee Titans provided the league with a template of how to beat the New York Giants.

Just stop Saquon Barkley.

New York's star rookie running back was limited to just 31 rushing yards on 14 carries, resulting in the Giants' offense grinding to a screeching halt as they were shut out for the second time since Week 16 of the 2017 season, 17-0.

The Giants are now officially eliminated from postseason contention with nothing more than a whimper.

Titans running back Derrick Henry went for 170 yards and two touchdowns on the day as his physical brand of running proved to be the difference maker against a Giants defense that was the only reason why the hosts were still in the game for most of the afternoon.

With Barkley a non-factor, Eli Manning and the Giants offense was useless as the veteran quarterback continued to prove that he is not the team's answer under center in the near future.

Minus No. 1 receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Manning could only muster 229 yards on the day while completing 21-of-44 passes.

The lack of offensive execution saw the Giants spend most of the game playing from behind as Henry provided the lone score of the opening half with a one-yard touchdown with 2:43 left in the first quarter.

It highlighted a first half that saw him gain 127 yards, just two yards fewer than the entire Giants offense. Yet New York only trailed by a single touchdown despite being shut out in the first half.

The Giants pieced together one of their best drive of the game during the opening sequence of the second half, getting to Tennessee's 18-yard-line. But a hands-to-the-face penalty was followed by a Manning interception to quell the drive and eliminate New York's best chance of scoring.

Manning's afternoon got worse inside six minutes to go in the third quarter when he lost the football on his own 17-yard-line after he was sacked by Kamalei Correa.