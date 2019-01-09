Todd Gurley new girlfriend could be MacKenzie Bezos (Instagram pics)?

Could Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley and the former wife of Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos - MacKenzie Bezos - soon be dating? Gurley certainly would like that to be the case as he tweeted out on Wednesday, "Who got MacKenzie Bezos on IG or Twitter?" The Rams star's tweet was accompanied by the mandatory googely eyes and quickly got over 2,500 likes.

Gurley's current girlfriend, Olivia Davidson, likely wasn't a fan of the post as the two have been dating since as far back as 2015.

The tweet was likely made in jest as Gurley was simply imagining the type of money that MacKenzie will be landing when the divorce if finalized. Jeff Bezos, of course, is recognized as the richest man in the world.

"After a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends," the couple said in a statement. "We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other. If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again.

MacKenzie is twice the age of Gurley, the NFL MVP candidate as she's 48 and Gurley is 24.

