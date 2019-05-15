Top horse racing online betting site Best for Preakness Stakes

The 2019 Preakness Stakes, from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, has finally arrived and many will be betting on the second leg of the Triple Crown for the first time online.

Sports betting is now legal in many areas but you can always bet on the ponies at NYRABets.com.

NYRABets.com and MetroBet have special offers for Preakness betting this year, including a free $25 Preakness Win Bet and a $200 new member bonus.

To take advantage of the tremendous offer, go to NYRABets.com/MetroBet.

NYRA Bets offers an app to bet on the Kentucky Derby on your iPhone or Android device. It is the online betting service that brings the best of horse racing across the world right to the palm of your hand. You can bet any track, anywhere, any time with the NYRA Bets app.

Bet on the 2019 Preakness Stakes now.

Here is a look at updated odds for the 2019 Preakness.

Improbable 2-1

War of Will 3-1

Alwaysmining 8-1

Win Win Win 8-1

Bourbon War 10-1

Owendale 10-1

Anotherwistafate 12-1

Signalman 14-1

Bodexpress 16-1

Warrior's Charge 16-1

Laughing Fox 20-1

Market King 33-1