Two round NBA Mock Draft trade rumors for Knicks Bulls

The 2018 NBA Draft is just 87 days away, and with the college basketball season about to officially come to a close next week we’re about to enter prime mock draft mode. Unlike recent drafts, there does not seem to be a group of two or three at the top of the draft and then a big drop-off. Literally, picks 1-9 should all get their respective fan bases excited as this is seen as a relatively deep class.

One team to keep close tabs on when it comes to a trade around the June 21 draft is the Charlotte Hornets – who no longer want to be stuck in neutral. They gauged interest around the league near the NBA trade deadline in Kemba Walker and there are actually a few teams that will be in the lottery that make sense on a trade front – namely, the Knicks and Cavaliers. If the Knicks and/or Cavaliers (via Nets) get a favorable pick in the lotto – say, in the 5-6-7 range, then the Hornets may offer up a trade package involving Walker.

The Bulls could also get involved in any sort of deal involving a point guard given that they have both Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine logging big minutes (LaVine will be a restricted free agent this offseason). The point guard position is easily the deepest in the NBA right now, which means there could be a giant game of PG musical chairs that plays out this offseason.

Here is our latest mock.

1. Phoenix Suns: DeAndre Ayton, C, Arizona

2. Memphis Grizzlies: Marvin Bagley, PF, Duke

3. Atlanta Hawks: Luka Doncic, SG, Slovenia

4. Orlando Magic: Michael Porter, SF, Missouri

5. Dallas Mavericks: Jaren Jackson Jr, PF, Michigan State

6. Cleveland Cavaliers: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma

7. Sacramento Kings: Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama

8. Chicago Bulls: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas

9. New York Knicks: Wendell Carter, PF, Duke

10. Charlotte Hornets: Mikal Bridges, SG, Villanova

11. Philadelphia 76ers: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky

12. Los Angeles Clippers: Kevin Knox, SF, Kentucky

13. Los Angeles Clippers: Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton

14. Denver Nuggets: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State

15. Phoenix Suns: Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami

16. Phoenix Suns: Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M

17. Washington Wizards: Dzanan Musa, SF, Bosnia

18. Utah Jazz: Gary Trent Jr, SG, Duke

19. Atlanta Hawks: Daniel Gafford, PF, Arkansas

20. Indiana Pacers: Trevon Duval, PG, Duke

21. Philadelphia 76ers: Jontay Porter, PF, Missouri

22. San Antonio Spurs: Troy Brown, PG, Oregon

23. Chicago Bulls: Grayson Allen, SG, Duke

24. Minnesota Timberwolves: Rodions Kurucs, SF, Latvia

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Zhaire Smith, SG, Texas Tech

26. Portland Trail Blazers: Kerwin Roach, SG, Texas

27. Boston Celtics: Brandon McCoy, C, UNLV

28. Brooklyn Nets: Chandler Hutchison, SG, Boise State

29. Golden State Warriors: Mitchell Robinson, C, USA

30. Atlanta Hawks: Austin Wiley, C, Auburn

31. Phoenix Suns: Moritz Wagner, PF, Michigan

32. Memphis Grizzlies: Jevon Carter, PG, West Virginia

33. Atlanta Hawks: Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky

34. Toronto Raptors: Elie Okobo, PG, France

35. Dallas Mavericks: Cody Martin, SG, Nevada

36. Sacramento Kings: Caleb Martin, SG, Nevada

37. Philadelphia 76ers: Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova

38. New York Knicks: Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA

39. Philadelphia 76ers: Kendall Stephens, SG, Nevada

40. Memphis Grizzlies: Chimezie Metu, PF, USC

41. Orlando Magic: Rawle Alkins, SG, Arizona

42. Detroit Pistons: Tony Carr, PG, Penn State

43. New York Knicks: Omer Yurtseven, C, NC State

44. Los Angeles Lakers: Jaylen Adams, PG, St. Bonaventure

45. Milwaukee Bucks: Kelan Martin, SF, Butler

46. Houston Rockets: Kenrich Williams, SF, TCU

47. Washington Wizards: Jalen Hudson, SG, Florida

48. Utah Jazz: Shake Milton, PG, SMU

49. Minnesota Timberwolves: Keenan Evans, SG, Texas Tech

50. Indiana Pacers: Allonzo Trier, SG, Arizona

51. Philadelphia 76ers: Devonte Graham, PG, Kansas

52. San Antonio Spurs: Isaac Bonga, SF, Germany

53. Chicago Bulls: Arnoldas Kulboka, SF, Lithuania

54. Oklahoma City Thunder: Melvin Frazier, SG, Tulane

55. Charlotte Hornets: Kevin Hervey, SF, Texas Arlington

56. Denver Nuggets: Jalen Adams, PG, UConn

57. Oklahoma City Thunder: Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, SG, Kansas

58. Phoenix Suns: Alize Johnson, PF, Missouri State

59. Denver Nuggets: Jacob Evans, SF, Cincinnati