Two round NBA Mock Draft trade rumors for Knicks Bulls

Matt Burke
 Published : March 26, 2018
DeAndre Ayton and the Arizona Wildcats were a quick exit in the NCAA tournament. Getty Images
The 2018 NBA Draft is just 87 days away, and with the college basketball season about to officially come to a close next week we’re about to enter prime mock draft mode. Unlike recent drafts, there does not seem to be a group of two or three at the top of the draft and then a big drop-off. Literally, picks 1-9 should all get their respective fan bases excited as this is seen as a relatively deep class. 
 
One team to keep close tabs on when it comes to a trade around the June 21 draft is the Charlotte Hornets – who no longer want to be stuck in neutral. They gauged interest around the league near the NBA trade deadline in Kemba Walker and there are actually a few teams that will be in the lottery that make sense on a trade front – namely, the Knicks and Cavaliers. If the Knicks and/or Cavaliers (via Nets) get a favorable pick in the lotto – say, in the 5-6-7 range, then the Hornets may offer up a trade package involving Walker. 
 
The Bulls could also get involved in any sort of deal involving a point guard given that they have both Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine logging big minutes (LaVine will be a restricted free agent this offseason). The point guard position is easily the deepest in the NBA right now, which means there could be a giant game of PG musical chairs that plays out this offseason. 
 
Here is our latest mock.
 
1. Phoenix Suns: DeAndre Ayton, C, Arizona
 
2. Memphis Grizzlies: Marvin Bagley, PF, Duke
 
3. Atlanta Hawks: Luka Doncic, SG, Slovenia
 
4. Orlando Magic: Michael Porter, SF, Missouri
 
5. Dallas Mavericks: Jaren Jackson Jr, PF, Michigan State
 
6. Cleveland Cavaliers: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma
 
7. Sacramento Kings: Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama
 
8. Chicago Bulls: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas
 
9. New York Knicks: Wendell Carter, PF, Duke
 
10. Charlotte Hornets: Mikal Bridges, SG, Villanova
 
11. Philadelphia 76ers: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky
 
12. Los Angeles Clippers: Kevin Knox, SF, Kentucky
 
13. Los Angeles Clippers: Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton
 
14. Denver Nuggets: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State
 
15. Phoenix Suns: Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami
 
16. Phoenix Suns: Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M
 
17. Washington Wizards: Dzanan Musa, SF, Bosnia
 
18. Utah Jazz: Gary Trent Jr, SG, Duke
 
19. Atlanta Hawks: Daniel Gafford, PF, Arkansas
 
20. Indiana Pacers: Trevon Duval, PG, Duke
 
21. Philadelphia 76ers: Jontay Porter, PF, Missouri
 
22. San Antonio Spurs: Troy Brown, PG, Oregon
 
23. Chicago Bulls: Grayson Allen, SG, Duke
 
24. Minnesota Timberwolves: Rodions Kurucs, SF, Latvia
 
25. Los Angeles Lakers: Zhaire Smith, SG, Texas Tech
 
26. Portland Trail Blazers: Kerwin Roach, SG, Texas
 
27. Boston Celtics: Brandon McCoy, C, UNLV
 
28. Brooklyn Nets: Chandler Hutchison, SG, Boise State
 
29. Golden State Warriors: Mitchell Robinson, C, USA
 
30. Atlanta Hawks: Austin Wiley, C, Auburn
 
31. Phoenix Suns: Moritz Wagner, PF, Michigan
 
32. Memphis Grizzlies: Jevon Carter, PG, West Virginia
 
33. Atlanta Hawks: Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky
 
34. Toronto Raptors: Elie Okobo, PG, France
 
35. Dallas Mavericks: Cody Martin, SG, Nevada
 
36. Sacramento Kings: Caleb Martin, SG, Nevada
 
37. Philadelphia 76ers: Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova
 
38. New York Knicks: Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA
 
39. Philadelphia 76ers: Kendall Stephens, SG, Nevada
 
40. Memphis Grizzlies: Chimezie Metu, PF, USC
 
41. Orlando Magic: Rawle Alkins, SG, Arizona
 
42. Detroit Pistons: Tony Carr, PG, Penn State
 
43. New York Knicks: Omer Yurtseven, C, NC State
 
44. Los Angeles Lakers: Jaylen Adams, PG, St. Bonaventure
 
45. Milwaukee Bucks: Kelan Martin, SF, Butler
 
46. Houston Rockets: Kenrich Williams, SF, TCU
 
47. Washington Wizards: Jalen Hudson, SG, Florida
 
48. Utah Jazz: Shake Milton, PG, SMU
 
49. Minnesota Timberwolves: Keenan Evans, SG, Texas Tech
 
50. Indiana Pacers: Allonzo Trier, SG, Arizona
 
51. Philadelphia 76ers: Devonte Graham, PG, Kansas
 
52. San Antonio Spurs: Isaac Bonga, SF, Germany
 
53. Chicago Bulls: Arnoldas Kulboka, SF, Lithuania
 
54. Oklahoma City Thunder: Melvin Frazier, SG, Tulane
 
55. Charlotte Hornets: Kevin Hervey, SF, Texas Arlington
 
56. Denver Nuggets: Jalen Adams, PG, UConn
 
57. Oklahoma City Thunder: Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, SG, Kansas
 
58. Phoenix Suns: Alize Johnson, PF, Missouri State
 
59. Denver Nuggets: Jacob Evans, SF, Cincinnati
 
60. Philadelphia 76ers: Keita Bates-Diop, SF, Ohio State
 

 
