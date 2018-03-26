Two round NBA Mock Draft trade rumors for Knicks Bulls

The 2018 NBA Draft is just 87 days away, and with the college basketball season about to officially come to a close next week we’re about to enter prime mock draft mode. Unlike recent drafts, there does not seem to be a group of two or three at the top of the draft and then a big drop-off. Literally, picks 1-9 should all get their respective fan bases excited as this is seen as a relatively deep class.
One team to keep close tabs on when it comes to a trade around the June 21 draft is the Charlotte Hornets – who no longer want to be stuck in neutral. They gauged interest around the league near the NBA trade deadline in Kemba Walker and there are actually a few teams that will be in the lottery that make sense on a trade front – namely, the Knicks and Cavaliers. If the Knicks and/or Cavaliers (via Nets) get a favorable pick in the lotto – say, in the 5-6-7 range, then the Hornets may offer up a trade package involving Walker.
The Bulls could also get involved in any sort of deal involving a point guard given that they have both Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine logging big minutes (LaVine will be a restricted free agent this offseason). The point guard position is easily the deepest in the NBA right now, which means there could be a giant game of PG musical chairs that plays out this offseason.
Here is our latest mock.
1. Phoenix Suns: DeAndre Ayton, C, Arizona
2. Memphis Grizzlies: Marvin Bagley, PF, Duke
3. Atlanta Hawks: Luka Doncic, SG, Slovenia
4. Orlando Magic: Michael Porter, SF, Missouri
5. Dallas Mavericks: Jaren Jackson Jr, PF, Michigan State
6. Cleveland Cavaliers: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma
7. Sacramento Kings: Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama
8. Chicago Bulls: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas
9. New York Knicks: Wendell Carter, PF, Duke
10. Charlotte Hornets: Mikal Bridges, SG, Villanova
11. Philadelphia 76ers: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky
12. Los Angeles Clippers: Kevin Knox, SF, Kentucky
13. Los Angeles Clippers: Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton
14. Denver Nuggets: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State
15. Phoenix Suns: Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami
16. Phoenix Suns: Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M
17. Washington Wizards: Dzanan Musa, SF, Bosnia
18. Utah Jazz: Gary Trent Jr, SG, Duke
19. Atlanta Hawks: Daniel Gafford, PF, Arkansas
20. Indiana Pacers: Trevon Duval, PG, Duke
21. Philadelphia 76ers: Jontay Porter, PF, Missouri
22. San Antonio Spurs: Troy Brown, PG, Oregon
23. Chicago Bulls: Grayson Allen, SG, Duke
24. Minnesota Timberwolves: Rodions Kurucs, SF, Latvia
25. Los Angeles Lakers: Zhaire Smith, SG, Texas Tech
26. Portland Trail Blazers: Kerwin Roach, SG, Texas
27. Boston Celtics: Brandon McCoy, C, UNLV
28. Brooklyn Nets: Chandler Hutchison, SG, Boise State
29. Golden State Warriors: Mitchell Robinson, C, USA
30. Atlanta Hawks: Austin Wiley, C, Auburn
31. Phoenix Suns: Moritz Wagner, PF, Michigan
32. Memphis Grizzlies: Jevon Carter, PG, West Virginia
33. Atlanta Hawks: Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky
34. Toronto Raptors: Elie Okobo, PG, France
35. Dallas Mavericks: Cody Martin, SG, Nevada
36. Sacramento Kings: Caleb Martin, SG, Nevada
37. Philadelphia 76ers: Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova
38. New York Knicks: Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA
39. Philadelphia 76ers: Kendall Stephens, SG, Nevada
40. Memphis Grizzlies: Chimezie Metu, PF, USC
41. Orlando Magic: Rawle Alkins, SG, Arizona
42. Detroit Pistons: Tony Carr, PG, Penn State
43. New York Knicks: Omer Yurtseven, C, NC State
44. Los Angeles Lakers: Jaylen Adams, PG, St. Bonaventure
45. Milwaukee Bucks: Kelan Martin, SF, Butler
46. Houston Rockets: Kenrich Williams, SF, TCU
47. Washington Wizards: Jalen Hudson, SG, Florida
48. Utah Jazz: Shake Milton, PG, SMU
49. Minnesota Timberwolves: Keenan Evans, SG, Texas Tech
50. Indiana Pacers: Allonzo Trier, SG, Arizona
51. Philadelphia 76ers: Devonte Graham, PG, Kansas
52. San Antonio Spurs: Isaac Bonga, SF, Germany
53. Chicago Bulls: Arnoldas Kulboka, SF, Lithuania
54. Oklahoma City Thunder: Melvin Frazier, SG, Tulane
55. Charlotte Hornets: Kevin Hervey, SF, Texas Arlington
56. Denver Nuggets: Jalen Adams, PG, UConn
57. Oklahoma City Thunder: Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, SG, Kansas
58. Phoenix Suns: Alize Johnson, PF, Missouri State
59. Denver Nuggets: Jacob Evans, SF, Cincinnati
60. Philadelphia 76ers: Keita Bates-Diop, SF, Ohio State