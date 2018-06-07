UFC 225 fight free live stream link Romero CM Punk Dos Anjos

One of the biggest UFC cards of the year is this Saturday night

UFC 225 will take place this Saturday night in Chicago, Illinois at the United Center and the card is absolutely stacked. In the main event, Robert Whittaker will take on Yoel Romero with the Middleweight title on the line. Whittaker took the first bout between the two with a unanimous decision at UFC 213 last July.

Rafael do Anjos and Colby Covington will also square off in what is being touted as the “co-main event” by UFC.

In addition, Holly Holm will take on Megan Anderson in a women’s featherweight battle and Andrei Arlovski will lock horns with Tai Tuivasa.

The most interesting fight on the card, however, is CM Punk against Mike Jackson. Punk, the former WWE superstar, is in search of redemption as he was floored by Mickey Gall in his first match.

Punk may actually stand a chance against Jackson as Jackson is also 0-1 in UFC and was also destroyed by Gall. Jackson doesn’t even have a Wikipedia page.

