Update on Harley Barber NSFW video - Alabama football player asks who had sex with her?

Barber was expelled from the school this week for posting racist videos on social media

Josh Jacobs is wondering who on the team had relations with this racist. Twitter

Now former University of Alabama student Harley Barber was expelled from the school this week after posting several highly racist videos on Instagram. The 19-year-old from New Jersey was also kicked out of her Alpha Phi sorority for posting the videos.

“I find the videos highly offensive and deeply hurtful, not only to our students and the entire University community, but to everyone who viewed them,” Alabama president Stuart Bell said in a statement Wednesday. “The actions of this student do not represent the larger student body or the values of our University, and she is no longer enrolled here.”

Here is one of the videos that got her expelled (NSFW).

Barber dug herself an even deeper hole when she claimed that she was not racist because she slept with an African-American Alabama football player after the team won the National Championship earlier this month.

That prompted Alabama running back Josh Jacobs to ask on Twitter, who on the team slept with her?