Updated College Football Bowl Schedule

This years Rose Bowl will have the added importance of the college football playoff. Getty Images

College football bowl season is right around the corner and here is a list of the dates and start times for each game.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Celebration Bowl (12 p.m., ABC)

New Orleans Bowl (1 p.m., ESPN)

Autonation Cure Bowl (2:30 p.m., CBSSN)

Las Vegas Bowl (3:30 p.m., ABC)

New Mexico Bowl (4:30 p.m., ESPN)

Camellia Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Boca Raton Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Frisco Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 21

Gasparilla Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 22

Bahamas Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN)

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Birmingham Bowl (12 p.m., ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Dollar General Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN)

Sunday, Dec. 24

Hawai’I Bowl (8:30 p.m., ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Heart of Dallas Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN)

Cactus Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Independence Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN)

Foster Farms Bowl (8:30 p.m., FOX)

Texas Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN)

Camping World Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN)

Holiday Bowl (9 p.m., FS1)

Alamo Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 29

Belk Bowl (1 p.m., ESPN)

Sun Bowl (3 p.m., CBS)

Music City Bowl (4:30 p.m., ESPN)

Arizona Bowl (5:30 p.m., CBSSN)

Cotton Bowl (8:30 p.m., ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Taxslayer Bowl (12 p.m., ESPN)

Liberty Bowl (12:30 p.m., ABC)

Fiesta Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN)

Orange Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl (12 p.m., ESPN2)

Peach Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN)

Citrus Bowl (1 p.m., ABC)

Rose Bowl – CFP semifinal (5 p.m., ESPN)

Sugar Bowl – CFP semifinal (8:45 p.m., ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 8

National Championship Game (8 p.m., ESPN)