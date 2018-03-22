Updated Elite 8 college basketball schedule - Start time, TV

The 2018 NCAA men’s basketball tournament will be down to just eight teams when Saturday and Sunday hit. Here is a look at the March Madness Elite 8 schedule with dates, start times and locations for all of the games. The schedule will be updated with teams and matchups once they are finalized.

Saturday, March 24

Texas A&M/Michigan versus Florida State/Gonzaga (6:09 p.m., TBS, West Region at Los Angeles, California)

Loyola Chicago/Nevada versus Kansas State/Kentucky (8:49 p.m., TBS South Region at Atlanta, Georgia)

Sunday, March 25

West Virginia/Villanova versus Texas Tech/Purdue (2:20 p.m., CBS East Region at Boston, Massachusetts)

Clemson/Kansas versus Syracuse/Duke (5:05 p.m., CBS, Midwest Region at Omaha, Nebraska)

The winners of the Elite 8 games will advance to the Final Four in San Antonio, which will start on Saturday, March 31.