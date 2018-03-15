Updated NCAA tournament Saturday schedule - March Madness

Kansas remains one of the favorites to go all the way. Getty Images

Eight March Madness basketball games will be played on Saturday, March 17 - St. Patrick's Day - with the NCAA tournament field whittled down to 32 teams. The winners of these games will advance to the Sweet 16 next week.

Here are the start times and location for each game. The schedule will be updated throughout the day.

TBD vs. TBD at American Airlines Center Dallas Texas (12:10 p.m., CBS)

TBD vs. TBD at Taco Bell Arena Boise Idaho (2:40 p.m., CBS)

TBD vs. TBD at Taco Bell Arena Boise Idaho (5:15 p.m., CBS)

TBD vs. TBD at PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (6:10 p.m., TNT)

TBD vs. TBD at PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (7:10 p.m., TBS)

TBD vs. TBD at Intrust Bank Arena Wichita Kansas (7:45 p.m., CBS)

TBD vs. TBD at Intrust Bank Arena Wichita Kansas (8:40 p.m., TNT)

TBD vs. TBD at American Airlines Center Dallas Texas (9:40 p.m., TBS)