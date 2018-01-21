Updated NFL Mock Draft 2018: Steelers go QB, Raiders go WR

In our latest 2018 NFL Mock Draft we have the Steelers going with a QB, the Raiders going with a wide receiver and the Packers going with a running back and cornerback within the first two rounds.
In this mock, we were a little more conservative with how early quarterbacks will go. The NFL is a reactionary league, which means GMs are looking at the final four of this year's NFL playoffs and are seeing three average or below average QBs and the all-time greatest QB - who just happened to be drafted in the sixth round.
Finding a franchise quarterback has become a total crapshoot and it's wiser to build a contender with a top contender in 2018. With that said, here are our first two rounds.
1. Cleveland Browns: Arden Key, DE, LSU
2. New York Giants: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
3. Indianapolis Colts: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State
4. Cleveland Browns: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
5. Denver Broncos: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
6. New York Jets: Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB, Alabama
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
8. Chicago Bears: Derwin James, S, Florida State
9. San Francisco 49ers: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
10. Oakland Raiders: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
11. Miami Dolphins: Donte Jackson, CB, LSU
12. Cincinnati Bengals: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
13. Washington Redskins: Sam Darnold, QB, USC
14. Green Bay Packers: Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa
15. Arizona Cardinals: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
16. Baltimore Ravens: Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State
17. Los Angeles Chargers: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
18. Seattle Seahawks: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma
19. Dallas Cowboys: Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas-San Antonio
20. Detroit Lions: Vita Vea, NT, Washingotn
21. Buffalo Bills: Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn
22. Buffalo Bills: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame
23. Los Angeles Rams: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama
24. Carolina Panthers: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
25. Tennessee Titans: Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
26. Atlanta Falcons: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
27. New Orleans Saints: Trenton Thompson, DT, Georgia
28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
29. Jacksonville Jaguars: Rashaan Evans, DE, Alabama
30. Philadelphia Eagles: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA
31. Minnesota Vikings: Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise
32. New England Patriots: Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
33. Cleveland Browns: Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia
34. New York Giants: Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia
35. Indianapolis Colts: Billy Price, C/G, Ohio State
36. Houston Texans: Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida
37. Denver Broncos: Ronald Jones, RB, USC
38. New York Jets: Brian O'Neill, OT, Pittsburgh
39. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn
40. Chicago Bears: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
41. New England Patriots: Harold Landry, LB, Boston College
42. Oakland Raiders: Maurice Hurst, DE, Michigan
43. Miami Dolphins: Equanimeaous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame
44. Cincinnati Bengals: Ken Webster, CB, Ole Miss
45. Washington Redskins: Justin Reid, S, Stanford
46. Green Bay Packers: Sony Michel, RB, Georiga
47. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Nelson, CB, Wisconsin
48. Baltimore Ravens: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
49. Los Angeles Chargers: Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest
50. New York Jets: DJ Moore, WR, Maryland
51. Dallas Cowboys: Anthony Averett, CB Alabama
52. Detroit Lions: Marcell Frazier, DE, Missouri
53. Buffalo Bills: Terrell Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
54. Kansas City Chiefs: Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma
55. Buffalo Bills: RJ McIntosh, DT, Miami
56. Carolina Panthers: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
57. Tennessee Titans: JC Jackson, CB, Maryland
58. Atlanta Falcons: Connor Williams, OT, Texas
59. San Francisco 49ers: Deontay Burnett, WR, USC
60. Pittsburgh Steelers: Will Hernandez, G, UTEP
61. Jacksonville Jaguars: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M
62. Cleveland Browns: Antonio Callaway, WR, Floria
63. Minnesota Vikings: DeShone Elliott, S, Texas
64. New England Patriots: Dorance Armstrong, DE, Kansas