Updated NFL Mock Draft 2018: Steelers go QB, Raiders go WR

In our latest 2018 NFL Mock Draft we have the Steelers going with a QB, the Raiders going with a wide receiver and the Packers going with a running back and cornerback within the first two rounds.

In this mock, we were a little more conservative with how early quarterbacks will go. The NFL is a reactionary league, which means GMs are looking at the final four of this year's NFL playoffs and are seeing three average or below average QBs and the all-time greatest QB - who just happened to be drafted in the sixth round.

Finding a franchise quarterback has become a total crapshoot and it's wiser to build a contender with a top contender in 2018. With that said, here are our first two rounds.

1. Cleveland Browns: Arden Key, DE, LSU

2. New York Giants: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

3. Indianapolis Colts: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

4. Cleveland Browns: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

5. Denver Broncos: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

6. New York Jets: Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB, Alabama

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

8. Chicago Bears: Derwin James, S, Florida State

9. San Francisco 49ers: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

10. Oakland Raiders: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

11. Miami Dolphins: Donte Jackson, CB, LSU

12. Cincinnati Bengals: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

13. Washington Redskins: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

14. Green Bay Packers: Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa

15. Arizona Cardinals: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

16. Baltimore Ravens: Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

18. Seattle Seahawks: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

19. Dallas Cowboys: Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas-San Antonio

20. Detroit Lions: Vita Vea, NT, Washingotn

21. Buffalo Bills: Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn

22. Buffalo Bills: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

23. Los Angeles Rams: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

24. Carolina Panthers: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

25. Tennessee Titans: Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

26. Atlanta Falcons: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

27. New Orleans Saints: Trenton Thompson, DT, Georgia

28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

29. Jacksonville Jaguars: Rashaan Evans, DE, Alabama

30. Philadelphia Eagles: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

31. Minnesota Vikings: Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise

32. New England Patriots: Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

33. Cleveland Browns: Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia

34. New York Giants: Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

35. Indianapolis Colts: Billy Price, C/G, Ohio State

36. Houston Texans: Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida

37. Denver Broncos: Ronald Jones, RB, USC

38. New York Jets: Brian O'Neill, OT, Pittsburgh

39. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn

40. Chicago Bears: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

41. New England Patriots: Harold Landry, LB, Boston College

42. Oakland Raiders: Maurice Hurst, DE, Michigan

43. Miami Dolphins: Equanimeaous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame

44. Cincinnati Bengals: Ken Webster, CB, Ole Miss

45. Washington Redskins: Justin Reid, S, Stanford

46. Green Bay Packers: Sony Michel, RB, Georiga

47. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Nelson, CB, Wisconsin

48. Baltimore Ravens: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

49. Los Angeles Chargers: Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest

50. New York Jets: DJ Moore, WR, Maryland

51. Dallas Cowboys: Anthony Averett, CB Alabama

52. Detroit Lions: Marcell Frazier, DE, Missouri

53. Buffalo Bills: Terrell Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

54. Kansas City Chiefs: Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

55. Buffalo Bills: RJ McIntosh, DT, Miami

56. Carolina Panthers: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

57. Tennessee Titans: JC Jackson, CB, Maryland

58. Atlanta Falcons: Connor Williams, OT, Texas

59. San Francisco 49ers: Deontay Burnett, WR, USC

60. Pittsburgh Steelers: Will Hernandez, G, UTEP

61. Jacksonville Jaguars: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

62. Cleveland Browns: Antonio Callaway, WR, Floria

63. Minnesota Vikings: DeShone Elliott, S, Texas

64. New England Patriots: Dorance Armstrong, DE, Kansas