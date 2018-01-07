Updated NFL Playoffs Schedule 2018: Vikings Patriots Titans Steelers

After Sunday the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy will be down to eight teams. Getty Images

A look at the latest NFL schedule with Divisional Round, AFC and NFC title games and Super Bowl start times with TV channel information.

The New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings are currently favorite to meet in the Super Bowl four weeks from now in Minneapolis. The following schedule will be updated when the matchups are locked in.

Saturday, Jan. 13

Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles (4:35 p.m., NBC)

Titans/Bills at New England Patriots (8:15 p.m., CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 14

Tennessee Titans/Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers (1:05 p.m., CBS)

Carolina Panthers/New Orleans Saints (4:40 p.m., FOX)

Sunday, Jan. 21

AFC Championship Game (3:05 p.m., CBS)

NFC Championship Game (6:40 p.m., FOX)

Sunday, Feb. 4

Super Bowl LII (6:30 p.m., NBC)