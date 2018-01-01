USA Hockey reveals 2018 Winter Olympics roster

Here is a look at the United States' 25-man hockey roster that it will be taking to PyeongChang.

USA Hockey revealed its 25-man roster that it will take to PyeongChang, South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympics during New Year's Day's NHL Winter Classic at Citi Field.

This year will be the first time since the 1994 Winter Games in Lillehammer that NHL players will not be competing in the Olympics after the league announced that it would pull its players out of the competition in April.

No player under an NHL contract is allowed to compete in the Olympics, forcing USA Hockey to piece together a roster of European, AHL and NCAA players.

USA Hockey announced its roster during the second intermission of Monday afternoon's game between the New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres.

Here is the 25-man roster:

Forwards

Marc Arcobello

Chris Bourque

Bobby Butler

Ryan Donato

Brian Gionta (C)

Jordan Greenway

Chad Kolarik

Broc Little

John McCarthy

Brian O'Neill

Garrett Roe

Jim Slater

Ryan Stoa

Troy Terry

Defense

Chad Billins

Jonathon Blum

Will Borgen

Matt Gilroy

Ryan Gunderson

Bobby Sanguinetti

Noah Welch

James Wisniewski

Goalie

Ryan Zapolski