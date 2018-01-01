USA Hockey reveals 2018 Winter Olympics roster

USA Hockey revealed its 25-man roster that it will take to PyeongChang, South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympics during New Year's Day's NHL Winter Classic at Citi Field.
This year will be the first time since the 1994 Winter Games in Lillehammer that NHL players will not be competing in the Olympics after the league announced that it would pull its players out of the competition in April.
No player under an NHL contract is allowed to compete in the Olympics, forcing USA Hockey to piece together a roster of European, AHL and NCAA players.
USA Hockey announced its roster during the second intermission of Monday afternoon's game between the New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres.
Here is the 25-man roster:
Forwards
Marc Arcobello
Chris Bourque
Bobby Butler
Ryan Donato
Brian Gionta (C)
Jordan Greenway
Chad Kolarik
Broc Little
John McCarthy
Brian O'Neill
Garrett Roe
Jim Slater
Ryan Stoa
Troy Terry
Defense
Chad Billins
Jonathon Blum
Will Borgen
Matt Gilroy
Ryan Gunderson
Bobby Sanguinetti
Noah Welch
James Wisniewski
Goalie
Ryan Zapolski