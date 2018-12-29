USA Sweden free live stream, TV 2019 World Juniors

Group B of the 2019 World Juniors is going to plan as both the United States and Sweden sit atop the fivesome after two games.

As the preliminary round continues on Saturday night, we'll have an outright leader by the end of the day as the top two teams in the group face off in Victoria, BC.

Following a shaky effort in their opener against Slovakia, the United States hit their stride against group minnows Kazakhstan in a dominating 8-2 showing. They managed to do so without their star talent, forward Jack Hughes, who is believed by many to be the future No. 1 pick of the 2019 NHL Draft.

The 17-year-old was held out of Friday's game for precautionary reasons and it is unclear whether or not he will suit up against Sweden.

In his absence, Philadelphia Flyers prospect and Hughes' linemate in the opener against Slovakia, Joel Farabee, exploded for a first-period hat-trick against Kazahkstan to spark the rout. Dallas Stars product Jason Robertson tallied four assists on the night to help facilitate the offense.

Sweden is unbeaten in their first two games as well, taking down an always-dangerous Finland team before defeating Slovakia 5-2 on Thursday.

This is the same Sweden team that denied the United States of a second-consecutive trip to the gold medal game last year with a 4-2 victory. They would eventually fall to Canada in the gold medal game while the United States took bronze.

This year's Swedish side features Chicago Blackhawks prospect and defenseman Adam Boqvist, taken eighth overall in the 2018 draft. He leads his team with three points (all assists) through the opening two games of the tournament.

Boqvist's fellow blueliner and Vegas Golden Knights prospect Erik Brannstrom leads Sweden with three goals. Forward Emil Bemstrom, taken in the fourth round of the 2017 draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets, has a pair of his own.

Here is how you can watch the rematch of last tournament's semifinals:

USA vs. Sweden Group B preliminary round viewing information: 2019 World Juniors

Date: Saturday, Dec. 29

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network (United States), TSN 3 (Canada)

Live Stream: Reddit World Juniors free live streams