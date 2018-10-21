Vikings Jets Week 7 what to watch, free live stream

The New York Jets conclude their three-game homestand on Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Vikings looking to win their third-straight game following victories over the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts.

This could be the first time since Weeks 3-5 of the 2017 season that the Jets have won three consecutive games.

They'll be facing a Vikings team that looks to be hitting their stride with two-straight wins of their own.

With a dangerous offense that features quarterback Kirk Cousins, second-year rusher Dalvin Cook, and a wide-receiving corps that features Adam Theilen and Stefon Diggs, Minnesota is favored as the road team.

Here are three things to watch for on Sunday:

What could have been...

The Minnesota Vikings picked up their franchise quarterback this offseason with the signing of Kirk Cousins, who was inexplicably jettisoned away from Jay Gruden and the Washington Redskins.

But it was the rebuilding Jets who were all-in on the quarterback prior to the 2018 NFL Draft, offering him a $90 million behemoth of a deal. With winning as quickly as possible in mind, Cousins opted to take an $84 million contract with a Vikings team that came within a game of Super Bowl LII.

His decision allowed the Jets to draft Sam Darnold, who will be lining up opposite Cousins on Sunday afternoon despite nursing an elbow injury. While the USC product is showing the promise of developing into a franchise quarterback, Week 7 will provide an opportunity for Darnold to show that the Jets didn't miss out on anything by missing out on Cousins even though he's on pace to throw for over 5,100 yards and 32 touchdowns this season.

The Big Play Will Be There

Four of Darnold's nine touchdown passes this season have come from 30 yards out or more as a bulk of New York's offensive success comes via the big play.

Relying on that kind of attack is a dangerous game to play considering the Jets have the worst red-zone offense in the NFL with a touchdown rate of just 30-percent.

The Jets though might be able to connect on a few big ones in Week 7 against a susceptible Vikings secondary that has allowed the most plays of 40 yards or more this year at seven. Minnesota also ranks 29th in the league with 26 plays of 20-plus yards allowed.

Defense will have their hands full

There is no denying that Cousins is off to a red-hot start despite the mediocre 3-2-1 start to the season. The 30-year-old is completing over 70-percent of his passes for 1,921 yards, 12 touchdowns and just two interceptions through six games.

The Jets defense is prone to giving up some big-time yardage on offense, allowing 300-plus yards in four of their opening six games. So it's a safe bet to believe that Cousins will be having a big game.

That being said, this is a Jets defense that makes plenty of the plays needed to keep the team in games. New York ranks second in the NFL with 15 takeaways, including three interceptions of Andrew Luck during last weeks victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Vikings vs. Jets viewing information

Date: Sunday, Oct. 21

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV, FOX Sports Go