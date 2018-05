Washington, Redskins, cheerleaders, pics, photos

Washington Redskins cheerleaders in 2013 were told to pose topless for a photo shoot and also were required to attend an event as "escorts" for the NFL team's male sponsors, according to a New York Times report.

"It's just not right to send cheerleaders out with strange men when some of the girls clearly don't want to go," one of the cheerleaders told the Times.

The story got instant backlash from Stephanie Jojokian, director of Redskins cheerleaders, as well as former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry.

"I was not forcing anyone to go at all," Jojokian told the Times.

I’ll get crushed for this but let’s be serious. These women dance in glorified bras and underwear on a field for male entertainment. If you don’t want to be treated like a “sex object,” perhaps don’t be one for $. https://t.co/9m1dc7MvxQ — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) May 2, 2018

